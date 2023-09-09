OK Magazine
Jon Hamm Makes His Wife Anna Osceola 'His No. 1 Priority,' Actor Turns Down Invites to 'Enjoy Couples Time'

jon hamm anna osceola mega pp
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 9 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

All good over here!

Jon Hamm, 52, and his wife, Anna Osceola, 35, are loving the married life after tying the knot in Big Sur, Calif., back in June.

jon hamm anna osceola mega
Source: mega

Jon Hamm tied the knot with Anna Osceola back in June.

"They’ve been playing house and enjoying romantic nights in, just the two of them," a source recently gushed to a news publication regarding the couple's summer of love.

"Jon's gotten so much better about setting work aside or turning down invites with his buddies to enjoy couples time," the insider added of Hamm's devotion to being a husband to Osceola.

jon hamm anna osceola mega
Source: mega

The 'Mad Men' actor popped the question in February after nearly three years of dating Osceola.

The source continued: "Everyone’s noticed how his wife is his No. 1 priority now, and he seems proud to be putting her on this pedestal."

Hamm and Osceola's love story dates back to when the actress starred on her husband's hit series Mad Men in 2015, though the couple didn't start dating until 2020, when they were spotted on numerous romantic outings together.

MORE ON:
Jon Hamm

While the perfect pair tends to keep their relationship private, with neither celebrity having an Instagram account to showcase their love, the duo has stepped out to various star-studded events together — including a 2022 Oscars after-party, the launch of the Sarah Silverman musical Bedwetter, the ESPY Awards and the world premiere of their movie Confess, Fletch.

jon hamm anna osceola mega
Source: mega

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola reportedly met on the set of 'Mad Men' in 2015.

Hamm gained the courage to pop the question in February after previously hinting he was ready to take the next step in his relationship with Osceola.

"It's only been in the last couple of years, me kind of sitting down and thinking about all that stuff, that's made the relationship that I'm in now even more meaningful and opened up the possibility of things like being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness," the Baby Driver star expressed during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show last year. "It sounds hokey and whatever, but it's real and for one of a better word, it's what I'm working for. What else is there other than that?"

Source: OK!

Us Weekly spoke to a source about Hamm's devotion to his wife.

