Jon Hamm Makes His Wife Anna Osceola 'His No. 1 Priority,' Actor Turns Down Invites to 'Enjoy Couples Time'

Hamm gained the courage to pop the question in February after previously hinting he was ready to take the next step in his relationship with Osceola.

"It's only been in the last couple of years, me kind of sitting down and thinking about all that stuff, that's made the relationship that I'm in now even more meaningful and opened up the possibility of things like being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness," the Baby Driver star expressed during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show last year. "It sounds hokey and whatever, but it's real and for one of a better word, it's what I'm working for. What else is there other than that?"