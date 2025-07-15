PHOTOS Jon Hamm Shows Off Toned Physique on Tropical Mexico Getaway: See Shirtless Photos Source: MEGA Shirtless Jon Hamm? Say less!

Jon Hamm is feeling better than ever. The former Hollywood heartthrob, 54, showed off a ripped physique while on a getaway in Mexico on Monday, July 14.

Source: MEGA Jon Hamm enjoyed a day in Mexico on July 14.

Hamm confidently went shirtless, showing off his sculpted body in only a pair of black swim trunks. Another photo captured the Mad Men star strolling along the shoreline before taking a refreshing plunge into the ocean.

Source: MEGA Jon Hamm showed off his physique in new shirtless photos.

Hamm has been enjoying his summer under the sun and is known for spending his downtime with his wife of two years, Anna Osceola, and their dog, Murphy. "Really, when I have time off, I like to just do nothing because when I have time on, I'm pulled in a hundred different directions," the 30 Rock actor told a news outlet on April 11. "When [me and Anna] get to travel together, it's really nice. We get to just unplug and really relax together, and that's what I look forward to."

Source: MEGA Jon Hamm has been married to Anna Osceola since 2023.

Hamm and Osceola, 37, first met on the set of Mad Men in 2015, but didn’t publicly confirm their romance until 2020. The pair later wed in June 2023 during an elegant ceremony at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, Calif. The couple is known to keep their relationship out of the public eye, only stepping out together for rare occasions.

Source: MEGA Jon Hamm is open to having children in the future.

Despite opting to start a family later in life, the Landman actor has been candid about his desire to have children. “I hope it turns into kids,” Hamm told The Hollywood Reporter in June about his relationship. “It’s not lost on me that I’m 53. I will be the old dad, but so it goes. It could be a good thing. We’ll see.”

Source: MEGA Jon Hamm admitted he didn't believe in marriage until meeting his wife.

In addition, Hamm admitted that his wife changed his views on making a lifelong commitment, revealing he “didn’t look at marriage as a thing” until meeting her.

Source: MEGA Jon Hamm said he was 'terrified' when he proposed to Anna Osceola.