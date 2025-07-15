Jon Hamm Shows Off Toned Physique on Tropical Mexico Getaway: See Shirtless Photos
Jon Hamm is feeling better than ever.
The former Hollywood heartthrob, 54, showed off a ripped physique while on a getaway in Mexico on Monday, July 14.
Hamm confidently went shirtless, showing off his sculpted body in only a pair of black swim trunks.
Another photo captured the Mad Men star strolling along the shoreline before taking a refreshing plunge into the ocean.
Hamm has been enjoying his summer under the sun and is known for spending his downtime with his wife of two years, Anna Osceola, and their dog, Murphy.
"Really, when I have time off, I like to just do nothing because when I have time on, I'm pulled in a hundred different directions," the 30 Rock actor told a news outlet on April 11. "When [me and Anna] get to travel together, it's really nice. We get to just unplug and really relax together, and that's what I look forward to."
Hamm and Osceola, 37, first met on the set of Mad Men in 2015, but didn’t publicly confirm their romance until 2020. The pair later wed in June 2023 during an elegant ceremony at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, Calif. The couple is known to keep their relationship out of the public eye, only stepping out together for rare occasions.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Despite opting to start a family later in life, the Landman actor has been candid about his desire to have children. “I hope it turns into kids,” Hamm told The Hollywood Reporter in June about his relationship. “It’s not lost on me that I’m 53. I will be the old dad, but so it goes. It could be a good thing. We’ll see.”
In addition, Hamm admitted that his wife changed his views on making a lifelong commitment, revealing he “didn’t look at marriage as a thing” until meeting her.
“Obviously, my parents were not married long, so I don’t have a model to look at and go, ‘Oh, this is how one finds happiness,’” the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star recalled. “I just knew at a certain point I wanted to be with this person. But when I proposed, I was terrified.”