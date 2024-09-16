Jon Hamm, 53, Cozies Up to Wife Anna Osceola, 36, on the 2024 Emmys Red Carpet: Photos
Jon Hamm is showing off his beautiful wife, Anna Osceola, at the 2024 Emmys!
On Sunday, September 15, the couple — who tied the knot in 2023 — looked loved-up as they hit the awards show red carpet.
The Mad Men alum, 53, donned a classic double-breasted black tux as he posed with his arm around the actress, 36, who wore a sparkling gold gown with a plunging V-neck.
In a clip from the outing, the lovebirds smiled wide for the camera as they cozied up to one another.
As OK! previously reported back in June, Hamm has discussed the possibility of starting a family with Osceola, whom he met on the set of Mad Men in 2015.
"My wedding day was perfect. Everybody I love was there. It was so emotional, and it felt right,” the actor said of his stunning ceremony in Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, Calif.
“I was like, 'OK, I guess this is a thing.' We did it [where they had shot the Mad Men finale], which was also amazing. Again, it was like a reset, a reboot, a reframe, a reimagining, nine years later, almost to the day," he added.
The heartthrob then admitted, “I hope it turns into kids. It's not lost on me that I’m 53."
The Town alum noted, "I will be the old dad, but so it goes. It could be a good thing."
Despite seeming very happy, Hamm did confess they have hit some road bumps while walking the Mean Girls red carpet earlier this year.
"It's exciting, you know, it's very nice,” he said of their romance. “We had our six-month anniversary on Christmas Eve, so that was sort of nice. It makes it easier to remember.”
Hamm then admitted that Osceola forgot their special day, but he gave her a pass due to the busy holiday season.
"There was a lot going on, it was Christmas Eve," he stated, adding that he’s been forgetting which roles he had picked up lately, including Mean Girls, Fargo and the latest season of The Morning Show.
"I forgot I did all this actually, it was one of those things, you know? We shot it all last year and it had to come out at some point so now it's all coming out, but I'm very excited to see it," he quipped. "I haven't seen [Mean Girls] yet so, very excited to see it!"