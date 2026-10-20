or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jon Stewart
OK LogoNEWS

Jon Stewart Will Continue Hosting 'The Daily Show' Through 2028 Election, Network Announces After Skydance Merger

Image of Jon Stewart agreed to remain host through the 2028 election.
Source: MEGA

Jon Stewart agreed to host through the 2028 election.

Profile Image

Oct. 20 2026, Published 1:11 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

In a landmark move following its mega-merger, Skydance TV announced Monday, October 19, that Jon Stewart will continue hosting Comedy Central’s The Daily Show through December 2028.

"Jon Stewart is a generational talent, and The Daily Show continues to be one of the most influential franchises on television and a cornerstone of Comedy Central," said George Cheeks, co-chair and chief content officer of Skydance TV, praising the decision. "We are excited to continue our partnership with Jon and his award-winning news team."

Article continues below advertisement

George Cheeks Locked in Multi-Year Deal With Jon Stewart

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Executive George Cheeks finalized an extended agreement for Jon Stewart.
Source: MEGA

Executive George Cheeks finalized an extended agreement for Jon Stewart.

The deal marks Stewart’s longest extension since returning to the franchise, following two back-to-back one-year contracts.

Under the ongoing arrangement first established in January 2024, Stewart will host Monday night broadcasts while continuing to guide the series as an executive producer.

The show's seasoned roster of correspondents, including Ronny Chieng, Jordan Klepper, Desi Lydic, Michael Kosta and Josh Johnson, will continue sharing hosting duties Tuesday through Thursday.

Article continues below advertisement

Contract Renewal Resolved Speculation Following Major Media Merger

Image of The new contract ended widespread rumors after the Skydance merger.
Source: MEGA

The new contract ended widespread rumors after the Skydance merger.

The decision also puts an end to months of industry uncertainty over Stewart’s expiring contract, cementing his role behind the desk through the remainder of President Donald Trump’s term and straight through the next presidential election cycle.

The agreement stands as one of the first major programming statements from the newly expanded media powerhouse, formed earlier this month when Paramount Skydance acquired CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.

MORE ON:
Jon Stewart

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jon Stewart Retained Role Despite Multiple Hurdles

Image of Jon Stewart retained his position despite growing political and network tension.
Source: MEGA

Jon Stewart retained his position despite growing political and network tension.

The contract extension arrives during a volatile period for late-night television, marked by financial pressures and political scrutiny.

Viewers had openly questioned Stewart’s future after Paramount’s previous leadership canceled The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, a move Stewart harshly condemned, accusing executives of "bending the knee" to political pressure rather than reacting to financial reality.

Doubts were further amplified by Skydance CEO David Ellison’s public efforts to cultivate ties with the White House, though Ellison has dismissed political bias, insisting, "It’s important to talk to everyone on both sides of the aisle. We don’t want to politicize."

Jon Stewart is Extending His TV Legacy

Image of Jon Stewart continues to build his historic late-night television legacy.
Source: MEGA

Jon Stewart continues to build his historic late-night television legacy.

Stewart’s ongoing tenure represents an extraordinary second act for a franchise he originally transformed during his first run from 1999 to 2015.

After handing the reins to Trevor Noah, who stepped down in late 2022, Stewart returned ahead of the 2024 election to anchor the desk during a crucial political moment.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.