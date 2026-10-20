Jon Stewart Will Continue Hosting 'The Daily Show' Through 2028 Election, Network Announces After Skydance Merger

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In a landmark move following its mega-merger, Skydance TV announced Monday, October 19, that Jon Stewart will continue hosting Comedy Central’s The Daily Show through December 2028. "Jon Stewart is a generational talent, and The Daily Show continues to be one of the most influential franchises on television and a cornerstone of Comedy Central," said George Cheeks, co-chair and chief content officer of Skydance TV, praising the decision. "We are excited to continue our partnership with Jon and his award-winning news team."

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George Cheeks Locked in Multi-Year Deal With Jon Stewart

Source: MEGA Executive George Cheeks finalized an extended agreement for Jon Stewart.

The deal marks Stewart’s longest extension since returning to the franchise, following two back-to-back one-year contracts. Under the ongoing arrangement first established in January 2024, Stewart will host Monday night broadcasts while continuing to guide the series as an executive producer. The show's seasoned roster of correspondents, including Ronny Chieng, Jordan Klepper, Desi Lydic, Michael Kosta and Josh Johnson, will continue sharing hosting duties Tuesday through Thursday.

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Contract Renewal Resolved Speculation Following Major Media Merger

Source: MEGA The new contract ended widespread rumors after the Skydance merger.

The decision also puts an end to months of industry uncertainty over Stewart’s expiring contract, cementing his role behind the desk through the remainder of President Donald Trump’s term and straight through the next presidential election cycle. The agreement stands as one of the first major programming statements from the newly expanded media powerhouse, formed earlier this month when Paramount Skydance acquired CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.

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Jon Stewart Retained Role Despite Multiple Hurdles

Source: MEGA Jon Stewart retained his position despite growing political and network tension.

The contract extension arrives during a volatile period for late-night television, marked by financial pressures and political scrutiny. Viewers had openly questioned Stewart’s future after Paramount’s previous leadership canceled The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, a move Stewart harshly condemned, accusing executives of "bending the knee" to political pressure rather than reacting to financial reality. Doubts were further amplified by Skydance CEO David Ellison’s public efforts to cultivate ties with the White House, though Ellison has dismissed political bias, insisting, "It’s important to talk to everyone on both sides of the aisle. We don’t want to politicize."

Jon Stewart is Extending His TV Legacy

Source: MEGA Jon Stewart continues to build his historic late-night television legacy.