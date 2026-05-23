Why Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' Ended: Ratings Decline, Politics or the Death of Late Night?

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is going out on top in the ratings, but not on the balance sheet, leaving fans and insiders debating whether its cancellation is about politics , profit, or something bigger reshaping television itself.

Despite leading late-night viewership, CBS pulled the plug on The Late Show, citing financial losses reportedly around $40 million annually.

But far from being unique in that regard, former media executive, who in the 1990s served as VP of Business Development of CBS then President of CBS New Media, says the numbers behind late night have been deteriorating for years.

“The overall revenue for the late night network programs is now less than half of what it was less than 10 years ago. In the 2018 season total revenue was about $440 million. Today it is about $200 million,” he explained.

That drop is tied to a major shift in audience behavior, particularly among younger viewers.

“The audience has been eroding, and the younger audiences are departing more rapidly. That cuts away at the attractiveness of these shows for advertisers,” Reisfield added.

Even aggressive cost-cutting likely wouldn’t have saved the format.

“You can't cut your way to greatness,” he said, noting the show’s high production costs and large staff.