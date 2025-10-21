Jon Stewart Jokes Donald Trump Has the 'Broken Down, Inbred Body of a King' While Showing Photos of President's Bruised Hand: Watch
Jon Stewart dedicated a good chunk of the Monday, October 20, episode of The Daily Show to discuss the nationwide No Kings rallies, which protested Donald Trump in office.
The comedian joked about the ways the president is like a king, even though the commander-in-chief himself insisted he doesn't act like one.
Jon Stewart Pokes Fun at Donald Trump's Body
"Trump has the lavish sensibilities of a king, the entitled mind of a king. But if he was really a king, where’s the broken down, inbred body of a king, saddled with the exotic infirmaries of royalty?" he asked. "Say what you want about Trump, but he doesn't have any of that stuff."
Stewart, 62, then showed various images of Trump's bruised hand and journalists referring to his "swollen ankles."
The Comedian Points Out the President's Bruised Hand
"OK, those are weird," the stand-up comic said of Trump's health complications, which includes his chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis. "But a real king would have his minions dismiss said infirmaries."
The show then played a video of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt where she insisted the POTUS' bruises were a result of "minor soft tissue irritation from frequent hand-shaking and the use of aspirin."
Stewart smirked and stated, "Look... I’ve been in the business a long time. I’m not the president, but I’ve shaken a lot of hands. And I’m pretty sure it doesn’t cause gangrene."
Jon Stewart Refers to the Declaration of Independence
The Big Daddy actor then pulled out a copy of the Declaration of Independence.
"Admittedly, it's starting to feel like there might be something to this king thing," he said, putting on an old-fashioned gray wig. "Let's go to the source, the original No Kings protests, the Revolution."
Stewart noted that one of the complaints people had about the king decades ago was that he was "cutting off our trade with all parts of the world," prompting the show to post a picture of Trump's reciprocal tariff list, with Stewart quipping, "That does sound familiar."
"He has excited domestic insurrections amongst us," the comedian continued, then referring to a photo from the January 6 riots at the Capitol.
"I mean, come on, I'm calling it. Maybe Trump isn’t an all-powerful king, the kind who can do whatever he wants, but he’s undeniably king-adjacent, king-esque, moving for more," Stewart noted. "He’s the imitation crab of kings right now. The I-can’t-believe-it’s-not-king."
How President Trump Reacted to No Kings Rallies
As OK! reported, the president hit back at allegations that he acts like a king, noting, "I’m not a king. I work my a-- off to make our country great. That’s all it is. I’m not a king at all."
However, he also posted an AI video of himself on Truth Social that showed him wearing a crown and dropping feces on Americans while he flew a fighter jet that was branded with the term King Trump.