Jon Stewart Unleashes on Donald Trump: 'I Did Not Think He Would Get This Authoritarian This Fast'
Jon Stewart unleashed on Donald Trump on the April 14 episode of The Daily Show.
“I gotta tell you, I did not think he would get this authoritarian this fast,” Stewart remarked on Trump. “I really didn’t. I’m sorry. Who could have known? Maybe if someone out there had yelled at me on Bluesky about this I would’ve known, but no one did, except every day, in all-caps. So I guess the question is how authoritarian is we?”
Stewart continued ranting, stating Trump’s “done a lot of the standard fare,” including “attacking the free press,” pulling “random people off the streets,” making “law firms and universities bend the knee” and announcing “Department of Justice investigations into an individual whose sole crime was suggesting that the 2020 election had been safe and well administered.”
- The Daily Show's Jon Stewart Jokes Pete Hegseth Was Distracted by 'The White Lotus' When He Accidentally Texted Journalist About Plans to 'Bomb Yemen'
- Jon Stewart Blasts 'Business Genius' Donald Trump for Creating a 'Dead' Economy Following Shocking Tariff Plan Announcement
- 7 Times Jon Stewart Blasted Donald Trump
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“You know, the bad, bad people,” he continued. “But authoritarianism isn’t just policies, it’s an aesthetic. The opulence of medieval kings, the excesses of Middle Eastern autocrats. It’s a Pinterest vibe that speaks to the power of one’s position, the riches that are the privilege of the office. Does Trump measure up? Does he have the lack of available wall space?”
Stewart then aired a clip of Trump showing off golden cherub wall ornaments to Fox News host Laura Ingraham.
“They’re gold, all gold, look,” Trump explained to the TV star. “Throughout the years, people have tried to come up with a gold paint that would look like gold and they have never been able to do it. Look at that, look. You’ve never been able to match gold with gold paint. That’s why it’s gold.”
Stewart went at Trump for this as well, calling him “so blue collar” and noting “rooms filled with real gold cherubs are nothing if those rooms aren’t also filled with the echoes of the most embarrassingly sycophantic hosannas.”
He then played a clip of Trump’s cabinet members thanking him, laughing at his jokes and praising his “vision,” to which Stewart quipped makes them seem “so over the top” and as if they’re “making fun of him.” He also called the cabinet “embarrassingly sycophantic” and “just so f------ weird.”
It seems like Trump is in a good mood as of late, as he spent April 13 bragging about his perfect health report while aboard Air Force One.
“So, I think most of you have seen, they released my physical,” Trump dished. “I did the physical on Friday. And I understand it was a very good report. The numbers were perfect.”
He added he “took a cognitive exam” and “would challenge anybody here to meet those marks because I have a perfect mark.”
He also asked reporters if they were “impressed” by these findings.