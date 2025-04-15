Jon Stewart Unleashes on Donald Trump: 'I Did Not Think He Would Get This Authoritarian This Fast'

Jon Stewart unleashed on Donald Trump in a rant on 'The Daily Show,' noting he 'did not think he would get authoritarian this fast.'

“I gotta tell you, I did not think he would get this authoritarian this fast,” Stewart remarked on Trump. “I really didn’t. I’m sorry. Who could have known? Maybe if someone out there had yelled at me on Bluesky about this I would’ve known, but no one did, except every day, in all-caps. So I guess the question is how authoritarian is we?”

Stewart continued ranting, stating Trump’s “done a lot of the standard fare,” including “attacking the free press,” pulling “random people off the streets,” making “law firms and universities bend the knee” and announcing “Department of Justice investigations into an individual whose sole crime was suggesting that the 2020 election had been safe and well administered.”