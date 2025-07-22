NEWS Jon Stewart Jokes 'I Threw Up in My Mouth' After Reading Donald Trump's Alleged Birthday Card to Jeffrey Epstein Source: @thedailyshow/youtube;mega Jon Stewart addressed Donald Trump's alleged birthday card to Jeffrey Epstein. Stephanie Kaplan July 22 2025, Published 10:52 a.m. ET

Jon Stewart was grossed out by the 50th birthday card Donald Trump allegedly sent to s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein. The Daily Show host brought up the topic on the Monday, July 21, episode of the series, where he read the president's words to his late former friend aloud.

Jon Stewart Pokes Fun at Donald Trump's Alleged Card to Jeffrey Epstein

Source: Paramount, @thedailyshow/youtube Jon Stewart joked he 'threw up in my own mouth' after reading the alleged card Donald Trump sent to Jeffrey Epstein.

"Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret," the president reportedly wrote to Epstein, who committed suicide in 2019 while awaiting his s-- trafficking trial. Trump also included a sketch of a naked woman, the Wall Street Journal claimed in its bombshell report. "'Every day is another wonderful secret' — I f------ threw up in my own mouth on that one," confessed Stewart.

Source: mega The president allegedly wrote to the s-- offender, 'may every day be another wonderful secret.'

The comedian went on to play a clip of Nicole Wallace reading aloud a typed out imagined conversation between Trump and Epstein that was included in the card. "We have certain things in common, Jeffrey," Trump says in the chat, to which Epstein replies, "Yes, we do, come to think of it." "Enigmas never age, have you noticed that?" Trump asks, to which his pal responds, "As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you."

Source: mega The comedian was confused by part of Trump's note to Epstein.

Stewart was confused by the made up conversation, spilling, "I don't even know what any of this means. Every line in that card sounds like the password you have to use to get into the orgy in Eyes Wide Shut. " "I gotta say, for that birthday card — how much must it have sucked to be the next guy in the office that had to sign that Epstein birthday card — ‘You want me to just... you want me to sign it right by the pubic hair, or just by the little t------?’" he quipped.

Trump Denies Writing Card to Epstein

Trump denied writing the card and declared his intention to sue WSJ. "This is not me. This is a fake thing. It's a fake Wall Street Journal story," he stated in an interview. "I never wrote a picture in my life. I don't draw pictures of women. It's not my language. It's not my words. I'm gonna sue The Wall Street Journal just like I sued everyone else."

Trump Files Defamation Lawsuit

Source: mega Trump filed $10 billion defamation lawsuit against 'The Wall Street Journal' and Rupert Murdoch.