Jonathan Bailey's Bulge Sends 'Wicked' Fans Into a Frenzy: 'He Knows What He’s Doing'

Photo of Jonathan Bailey
Source: MEGA

'Wicked' actor Jonathan Bailey went viral on social media as fans couldn't stop talking about a photo of his bulge.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 24 2025, Published 6:21 p.m. ET

Jonathan Bailey may be starring in one of the year’s most anticipated movies, but he’s going viral for an entirely different reason.

As fans thirst over the Wicked star's sultry scenes in the recently released sequel, a 2024 photo of the actor on The Drew Barrymore Show started making the rounds on social media.

Fans React to Jonathan Bailey's Bulge

Photo of Jonathan Bailey went viral on social media for a photo of his bulge on 'The Drew Barrymore Show.'
Source: MEGA

Jonathan Bailey went viral on social media for a photo of his bulge on 'The Drew Barrymore Show.'

In a screenshot from the segment, Bailey wore a black T-shirt and fitted yellow pants that fans couldn't stop staring at.

“I wanna do something wicked with him,” one fan tweeted, while a second admitted, “The way I scrolled too fast then came back running like a panting dog just to see the beauty that lies in between Jonathan Bailey's thick thighs.”

“Can I get a piece of that yellow brick,” a third individual quipped, while a fourth noted of his tight outfit, "He knows what he's doing."

Jonathan Bailey Made NSFW Joke About 'Wicked' Character

Photo of Jonathan Bailey stars in 'Wicked: For Good' alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.
Source: MEGA

Jonathan Bailey stars in 'Wicked: For Good' alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

Bailey’s physical appearance also hit headlines earlier this month as he prepared for the release of his latest film, Wicked: For Good. In the flick, which stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, his character Fiyero is transformed into the Scarecrow through prosthetics applied to his face and body.

"So, yeah, there were loads of makeup tests. But it was all real," he told a news outlet about the work that went into the part. "There was a lot of plumbing under the skin to try and keep me cool. Without the straw hair, I just looked like a big wheat p----."

MORE ON:
wicked

Photo of Jonathan Bailey teased a possible 'Wicked' spinoff.
Source: MEGA

Jonathan Bailey teased another possible 'Wicked' spinoff.

The latest film, adapted from the beloved Broadway musical Wicked, follows Elphaba and Glinda — played by Erivo, 38, and Grande, 32 — as their friendship is tested, as they find themselves on opposite sides of a growing conflict driven by Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh).

The Broadway show is an adaptation of the 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire.

Jonathan Bailey Teased Idea of 'Wicked' Spinoff

Photo of Jonathan Bailey teased the idea of another 'Wicked' movie.
Source: MEGA

Jonathan Bailey teased the idea of another 'Wicked' movie.

Bailey teased the possibility of Wicked spinoffs, noting his and Ervivo’s characters "go on to have children in the book" the movie is based on.

"I have no idea. I mean, the world is so incredible. Who knows?" he replied when asked about the potential of an additional movie. "I mean, all the characters have potential.”

