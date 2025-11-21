Jonathan Bailey's Hilarious Confession: Actor 'Head-Butted' Ariana Grande During First 'Wicked' Rehearsal

Article continues below advertisement

Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande's on-screen chemistry did not come naturally. During the Friday, November 21, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the Wicked actor, 37, recalled the awkward moment he met his costar for the first time.

Source: MEGA Jonathan Bailey guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

"I was doing three things at the same time at the beginning of Wicked, so I had about three days of rehearsal. I remember coming into the choreography for 'Dancing Through Life.' There's a moment when we dance together. The first time we met, we literally head-butted," he said, noting that his hair whipped her in the face. "And then we giggled, and that was the beginning of a beautiful friendship." Bailey emphasized that there was a level of "trust" they developed with one another as they were "locked in[to]" their characters. "Ari and Cynthia [Erivo] have given two astonishing performances, so it's great to be able to support them," he gushed.

Ariana Grande Praises 'Brilliant' 'Wicked' Costar Jonathan Bailey

Source: MEGA Ariana Grande wrote a TIME100 tribute to Jonathan Bailey.

Grande, 32, wrote a tribute to the Bridgerton star for TIME100 in September. "I first met Jonathan Bailey at dance rehearsal for Wicked. I was nervous because I have always found him so brilliant—having bookmarked and memorized a few bootleg clips of him onstage in Company and The Last Five Years—but from the moment we met, I felt like I was giggling with someone I had known for 20 years," the "7 Rings" singer recounted. "I felt so immediately safe, connected to, and obsessed with my new scene partner and friend."

Source: MEGA Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande developed a close friendship.

She continued, "I can’t even begin to describe what a privilege it is to see just how thoughtful he is about his craft and also how generous he is with himself on such a demanding level. While we were shooting Wicked, he was also bouncing back and forth between Bridgerton and Fellow Travelers, going on about 45 days without a day off. He handled it all with grace while simultaneously delivering three career-­highlight performances. His ability to deliver on such an extraordinary level is otherworldly."

Source: MEGA Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande star together in 'Wicked.'