Jonathan Bailey's Hilarious Confession: Actor 'Head-Butted' Ariana Grande During First 'Wicked' Rehearsal

Photo of Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande
Source: MEGA

During 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Jonathan Bailey hilariously recounted 'head-butting' Ariana Grande the first time they met.

Nov. 21 2025, Published 1:03 p.m. ET

Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande's on-screen chemistry did not come naturally.

During the Friday, November 21, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the Wicked actor, 37, recalled the awkward moment he met his costar for the first time.

Image of Jonathan Bailey guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'
Source: MEGA

Jonathan Bailey guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

"I was doing three things at the same time at the beginning of Wicked, so I had about three days of rehearsal. I remember coming into the choreography for 'Dancing Through Life.' There's a moment when we dance together. The first time we met, we literally head-butted," he said, noting that his hair whipped her in the face. "And then we giggled, and that was the beginning of a beautiful friendship."

Bailey emphasized that there was a level of "trust" they developed with one another as they were "locked in[to]" their characters.

"Ari and Cynthia [Erivo] have given two astonishing performances, so it's great to be able to support them," he gushed.

Ariana Grande Praises 'Brilliant' 'Wicked' Costar Jonathan Bailey

Image of Ariana Grande wrote a TIME100 tribute to Jonathan Bailey.
Source: MEGA

Ariana Grande wrote a TIME100 tribute to Jonathan Bailey.

Grande, 32, wrote a tribute to the Bridgerton star for TIME100 in September.

"I first met Jonathan Bailey at dance rehearsal for Wicked. I was nervous because I have always found him so brilliant—having bookmarked and memorized a few bootleg clips of him onstage in Company and The Last Five Years—but from the moment we met, I felt like I was giggling with someone I had known for 20 years," the "7 Rings" singer recounted. "I felt so immediately safe, connected to, and obsessed with my new scene partner and friend."

Image of Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande developed a close friendship.
Source: MEGA

Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande developed a close friendship.

She continued, "I can’t even begin to describe what a privilege it is to see just how thoughtful he is about his craft and also how generous he is with himself on such a demanding level. While we were shooting Wicked, he was also bouncing back and forth between Bridgerton and Fellow Travelers, going on about 45 days without a day off. He handled it all with grace while simultaneously delivering three career-­highlight performances. His ability to deliver on such an extraordinary level is otherworldly."

Image of Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande star together in 'Wicked.'
Source: MEGA

Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande star together in 'Wicked.'

Grande concluded by crediting Bailey's charity work and expressing gratitude for the role he plays in her life.

"Nothing Jonny takes on is without the intention of somehow giving back to the community. In 2024, he launched the Shameless Fund, his charity dedicated to creating a world that encourages LGBTQ+ people to live authentically and thrive," she explained. "I’m so thankful that I get to spend so much time with this incredibly gifted, playful, and caring human being who is so endlessly curious about art and life and the many which ways they intertwine. I’ll forever be along for the ride."

