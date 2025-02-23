or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Jordon Hudson
OK LogoPHOTOS

Jordon Hudson's Hottest Moments: See the Sizzling Photos

jordon hudson hottest moments
Source: @jordon_isabella/Instagram

See some of the eye-catching photos shared by Bill Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, on her Instagram page!

By:

Feb. 23 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Jordon Hudson Transformed Into a Little Mermaid

jordon hudson hottest moments
Source: @jordon_isabella/Instagram

Jordon Hudson made headlines when she started dating Bill Belichick.

Jordon Hudson, Bill Belichick's much younger girlfriend, made Halloween 2024 extra special with her man by dressing up as a mermaid and fisherman.

"Ouucchhhh!!! 🪝," she captioned the two photos she posted on her Instagram page.

While Hudson and Belichick had a fun beachside photoshoot, some Instagram users shared their mixed reactions in the comments section.

One asked, "Is this not weird as f---? 🤣."

"I remember going fishing with my grandpa. Good times!" a second wrote, while a third added, "Omg! Girl! Wish you had more self respect bc this is soooo embarrassing!"

Hudson and Belichick started dating after the former New England Patriots coach's split from Linda Holliday, his girlfriend of 16 years.

Article continues below advertisement

Enjoying a Sunny Getaway

jordon hudson hottest moments
Source: @jordon_isabella/Instagram

She is 48 years younger than UNC football's new head coach.

Hudson rocked a black swimsuit and a straw sun hat in an October 2024 post.

"~Summation of Summer~," she wrote in the caption.

Article continues below advertisement

Jordon Hudson Went to Her Happy Place

jordon hudson hottest moments
Source: @jordon_isabella/Instagram

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick met in 2021.

During a trip to Croatia in June 2024, Hudson showcased her long legs in a long-sleeve rash guard and high-leg bottom while lounging on an inflatable tube. She completed her beach look with a baseball cap and sunglasses.

She wrote, "You got a problem? Jump in the Adriatic… 🇭🇷❤️."

Article continues below advertisement

Fierce in Red

jordon hudson hottest moments
Source: @jordon_isabella/Instagram

They started spending time together in 2023.

MORE ON:
Jordon Hudson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Hudson sizzled in a strapless, red sequined mini dress paired with black strappy heels in a November 2020 snap.

"So I hear we're shattering glass ceilings🔨🌹✨," she said in the caption.

Article continues below advertisement

Jordon Hudson Showed Off Her Skills

jordon hudson hottest moments
Source: @jordon_isabella/Instagram

Bill Belichick's girlfriend is 24 years old.

In a July 2018 update, the former college cheerleader exhibited her flexibility while sporting a bikini during a beach getaway in Massachusetts.

After graduating, Hudson joined the East Celebrity Elite cheer squad and competed at the World Championships.

"I'd like to put out how grateful I am for the sport that kept me anchored through difficult seasons of adolescence and young adulthood, engrained resilience, discipline, and punctuality into my bones…and brought me lifelong friends," she said in a separate Instagram post.

Article continues below advertisement

She Made a Jaw-Dropping Post

jordon hudson hottest moments
Source: @jordon_isabella/Instagram

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick's relationship was confirmed in June 2024.

Hudson posted another striking bikini photo of herself doing a handstand on a beach.

"I fall in love with ptown every day 💗," she said in the caption.

Article continues below advertisement

Sports Meet Art

jordon hudson hottest moments
Source: @jordon_isabella/Instagram

The couple attended the 2025 Super Bowl together.

"masterpiece 🎨," Hudson captioned a photo of herself doing a backbend pose in front of an abstract painting.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.