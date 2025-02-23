Jordon Hudson's Hottest Moments: See the Sizzling Photos

Jordon Hudson, Bill Belichick's much younger girlfriend, made Halloween 2024 extra special with her man by dressing up as a mermaid and fisherman.

"Ouucchhhh!!! 🪝," she captioned the two photos she posted on her Instagram page.

While Hudson and Belichick had a fun beachside photoshoot, some Instagram users shared their mixed reactions in the comments section.

One asked, "Is this not weird as f---? 🤣."

"I remember going fishing with my grandpa. Good times!" a second wrote, while a third added, "Omg! Girl! Wish you had more self respect bc this is soooo embarrassing!"

Hudson and Belichick started dating after the former New England Patriots coach's split from Linda Holliday, his girlfriend of 16 years.