Jordon Hudson's Hottest Moments: See the Sizzling Photos
Jordon Hudson Transformed Into a Little Mermaid
Jordon Hudson, Bill Belichick's much younger girlfriend, made Halloween 2024 extra special with her man by dressing up as a mermaid and fisherman.
"Ouucchhhh!!! 🪝," she captioned the two photos she posted on her Instagram page.
While Hudson and Belichick had a fun beachside photoshoot, some Instagram users shared their mixed reactions in the comments section.
One asked, "Is this not weird as f---? 🤣."
"I remember going fishing with my grandpa. Good times!" a second wrote, while a third added, "Omg! Girl! Wish you had more self respect bc this is soooo embarrassing!"
Hudson and Belichick started dating after the former New England Patriots coach's split from Linda Holliday, his girlfriend of 16 years.
Enjoying a Sunny Getaway
Hudson rocked a black swimsuit and a straw sun hat in an October 2024 post.
"~Summation of Summer~," she wrote in the caption.
Jordon Hudson Went to Her Happy Place
During a trip to Croatia in June 2024, Hudson showcased her long legs in a long-sleeve rash guard and high-leg bottom while lounging on an inflatable tube. She completed her beach look with a baseball cap and sunglasses.
She wrote, "You got a problem? Jump in the Adriatic… 🇭🇷❤️."
Fierce in Red
Hudson sizzled in a strapless, red sequined mini dress paired with black strappy heels in a November 2020 snap.
"So I hear we're shattering glass ceilings🔨🌹✨," she said in the caption.
Jordon Hudson Showed Off Her Skills
In a July 2018 update, the former college cheerleader exhibited her flexibility while sporting a bikini during a beach getaway in Massachusetts.
After graduating, Hudson joined the East Celebrity Elite cheer squad and competed at the World Championships.
"I'd like to put out how grateful I am for the sport that kept me anchored through difficult seasons of adolescence and young adulthood, engrained resilience, discipline, and punctuality into my bones…and brought me lifelong friends," she said in a separate Instagram post.
She Made a Jaw-Dropping Post
Hudson posted another striking bikini photo of herself doing a handstand on a beach.
"I fall in love with ptown every day 💗," she said in the caption.
Sports Meet Art
"masterpiece 🎨," Hudson captioned a photo of herself doing a backbend pose in front of an abstract painting.