Bill Belichick's Ex Linda Holliday Appears to Roast Him With 'Kill Bill' Halloween Costume as His Relationship With Jordon Hudson, 24, Heats Up
Bill Belichick's ex-girlfriend Linda Holliday sparked rumors that she was poking fun at their failed relationship with her latest Halloween costume.
The television host, 61, was spotted posing with a group of friends rocking a short, blonde hairdo and a yellow and black jacket inspired by Uma Thurman's Kill Bill character, Beatrix Kiddo.
The costume was first pointed out on a recent installment of the "GoJo and Golic" podcast.
"It's not subtle. This is not a subtle costume at all," podcast host Mike Golic said, implying the outfit was a direct jab at Belichick.
Although Holliday didn't address the commentary on her costume specifically, on Wednesday, October 30, she took to her Instagram Story to slam people for being "offended by absolutely EVERYTHING."
"Ya'll would have never survived the Eddie Murphy, Andrew Dice Clay, etc etc days....shoot you wouldn't survive the late night talk shows like Jay Leno or David Letterman," she continued. "For the love of God, laugh a little. Lighten up. Everything isn't an attack."
Belichick and Holliday first began dating in 2007 and were together for 16 years before their 2023 split. The sports analyst, 72, has since moved on with much-younger girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24.
And while he's received his share of ribbing from friends about dating someone nearly 50 years his junior, an insider spilled he's "undergone a complete personality transformation" for the better since they got together.
"Bill seems like a totally different person now, wisecracking and playful," the insider continued. "It’s obvious Jordon has given his life a long chug from the fountain of youth."
However, another source admitted he was "at a bit of a crossroads" on whether he wants to continue his career in football or settle down into retirement with his girlfriend.
"His life now isn't that bad as he has been enjoying doing TV and absolutely enjoying his relationship with his girlfriend Jordon that is blossoming into something that is going to lead to marriage," the source added.
"He wants to be with her all of the time, but she is pushing him to see the options that he will have for next season because she knows that makes him happy," the source continued. "He will be making the decision not just for himself but with the love of his life, as he wants her to be happy with any decision he is meant to make on any offers he will be given."