Jordyn Woods and NBA Star Karl-Anthony Towns Engaged After 5 Years: 'Marry Christmas'

Jordyn Woods is going to be a bride! The model, 28, revealed basketball star Karl-Anthony Towns popped the question after five years of dating on Thursday, December 25, a.k.a. Christmas Day. "Marry Christmas 🎄❤️💍," Woods captioned a slew of photos from the romantic proposal via Instagram.

View this post on Instagram Source: @jordynwoods/Instagram The couple announced their engagement on December 25.

Of course, people were elated for the couple, who began dating in 2020. One person wrote, "ahhhh congrats boo😍🥺," while another said, "CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!! MERRY CHRISTMAS LOVE YOU GUYS SO MUCH!!!!! COULDN’T BE HAPPIER 😭😍💍🎁🙌🏾✝️🙏🏾." A third person added, "Yesssss sissss! So happy for you guys!!! Congratulations 😍🙌❤️."

Source: @jordynwoods/Instagram The two were friends at first.

The two kept things platonic before they decided to become lovers. “Me and Jordyn met years ago knowing common people and just became friends,” Towns explained on Woods’ Instagram series Regular-ish in 2021. “And ever since then, our relationship grew where we became more than friends. I’m not saying [it] in that way, but just best friends. And then we started having a deeper relationship.” He added: “It just so happened, COVID came and kind of brought its challenges and it kind of forced us to either pick where our relationship was going to go as friends or something more. And we chose the latter.”

Source: @jordynwoods/Instagram Jordyn Woods spoke about the pressure of getting engaged.

In 2024, Woods sparked rumors that the athlete, 30, had already gotten down on one knee. In one photo posted to Instagram, Woods showed off a massive diamond on her ring finger. Prior to that, she spoke about the pressure of getting engaged. "Something that I see on social media now is, like, 'Okay where's the ring? Where's the engagement?' Like, every time I post, everyone's like, 'Well you should leave him. He's not going to do it now,'" Woods said. "I'm 26...I'm not saying I don't want it – I would be happy whenever the time comes. But I'm not going to leave someone 'cause it's not here when you want it to be here." Woods recently spoke about their relationship on The Tamron Hall Show and how it’s only gotten better with time. “I’m with my best friend, so it’s like we get to do life together every single day,” she said. “We were friends for years before we got together, so for me it was never like, ‘OMG, I just met this guy.’”

Source: @jordynwoods/Instagram Jordyn Woods recently spoke about their relationship blossoming.