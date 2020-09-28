She has a thing for ‘ballers! Jordyn Woods posted photos with her new boyfriend on Saturday, September 26, making their relationship Instagram official.

The 23-year-old posted a series of snaps of her with her new man, NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns. Woods and the basketball star were seen embracing each other on a beach.

“I found you, then I found me🤍,” Woods captioned the photos on her Instagram. In one photo, we see the model wrapping herself around the 24-year-old NBA player, before striking an adorable pose together. In the third pic, the couple is seen laying in the sand, smiling from ear-to-ear.

Towns posted the same set of photos to his Instagram, with the caption: “There are darknesses in life and there are lights, and you are one of the lights, the light of all lights 💫.”

Woods’ new relationship with the Minnesota Timberwolves star comes after she recently opened up to her friend Natalie Manuel Lee about how the cheating scandal with Khloé Kardashian’s then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, has “changed” her life.

On the YouTube series Now With Natalie, Woods talks about the “shame” and “isolation” she felt after the ordeal.

“I remember just sitting in a very dark place and I didn’t really… You know, I had my family to talk to, I had you to talk to but I felt like I had no one,” Woods said. “You take everything you think you know for a whole decade, the people you think you know, the life you think you know, everything that you’ve grown up doing and you take it all away from someone. I didn’t even know how to feel.”

The model also talks about how she “deleted everything” off of her phone after the incident, due to the constant harassment she was receiving from people on social media. “I wouldn’t respond to anyone… I pushed people away that probably shouldn’t have been pushed away but I just couldn’t trust anyone,” she told Lee. “Everything in my life changed.”

Woods did however accept responsibility for her part in the cheating scandal, saying: “Looking at the situation, ‘Okay what did I do, what role did I play in this, how was I responsible, how can I be held accountable?

“I feel like people in this generation lack accountability and when you can’t accept what you’ve done or you can’t accept that, then you can’t heal,” she said. “It might take you a year to let it go but you have to start praying to be able to let it go.”