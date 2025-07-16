Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Reflects on His 'Chubby' Past: 'Everyone Starts Somewhere'

Joseph Baena said he was once 'chubby' and shared how swimming and fitness 'completely changed' his life.

On Tuesday, July 15, the 27-year-old actor and real estate agent shared a humorous video on Instagram about the monotony of gym visits. However, Schwarzenegger's child with Mildred Patricia Baena took a serious turn in the caption, reminiscing about his high school experience.

"People sometimes forget that I used to be chubby in high school. I got cut from my basketball and soccer team because I couldn't keep up with the other kids," Joseph revealed. "Swim didn't have tryouts, thankfully, and completely changed my life forever. That was my introduction to fitness and training. Everyone starts somewhere but starting is the most important."

The video showed Joseph lounging on a sofa with the text "Kind of tired, might skip the gym today" displayed above him. A nostalgic shirtless childhood photo of Joseph flashed on screen, prompting him to spring into action, likely gearing up for a workout.