Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Reflects on His 'Chubby' Past: 'Everyone Starts Somewhere'
Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena opened up about his childhood struggles with body image.
On Tuesday, July 15, the 27-year-old actor and real estate agent shared a humorous video on Instagram about the monotony of gym visits. However, Schwarzenegger's child with Mildred Patricia Baena took a serious turn in the caption, reminiscing about his high school experience.
"People sometimes forget that I used to be chubby in high school. I got cut from my basketball and soccer team because I couldn't keep up with the other kids," Joseph revealed. "Swim didn't have tryouts, thankfully, and completely changed my life forever. That was my introduction to fitness and training. Everyone starts somewhere but starting is the most important."
The video showed Joseph lounging on a sofa with the text "Kind of tired, might skip the gym today" displayed above him. A nostalgic shirtless childhood photo of Joseph flashed on screen, prompting him to spring into action, likely gearing up for a workout.
- Joseph Baena Flaunts Biceps, Looks Just Like Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger — See Photo
- Inside Jack 'Jungle Boy' Perry's Life Since His Father Luke Perry's Tragic Death — Photos Of The AEW Wrestling Hottie
- Aaron Rodgers Reveals How Fame and Religion Ruined Athlete's Relationship With His Estranged Family: 'It Always Hurt Me'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Raised primarily by his mother, Mildred, Joseph learned that Arnold, 77, was his biological father at just 13 years old. Despite this unique family dynamic, he looked to his father as a significant influence in his pursuit of fitness.
"Constantly working on the body, working on your personality, the mind, everything is beneficial to you," he said in a 2019 interview with Us Weekly. "I always want to better myself, so I think bodybuilding is a great way for me, personally, to better my physical health."
Joseph entered the real estate world, earning his real estate license in 2021 before stepping into the spotlight. He has since appeared in films such as Gunner, alongside Morgan Freeman and Luke Hemsworth and Athena Saves Christmas opposite Cuba Gooding Jr.
On June 13, Joseph shared photos from the season two premiere of Fubar, starring Arnold. He posted, "Action packed night at the Season 2 premiere of FUBAR! New season just dropped and it's bigger, badder, and more bada–. Go watch my dad do what he does best 💥💪🏼 #FUBAR," capturing a moment alongside his father on the red carpet.
Joseph has expressed an interest in blending his real estate career with reality TV. "I've always thought that doing something like that, like a reality show, might take me away from the movie career," he said in August 2024. "But honestly, if it's something that's in good spirits, something that's not so dramatic where I look like a weirdo or like a jerk, you know? Then I'm super open to it."
No matter where Joseph's career leads, he appreciates Arnold's unwavering support. "He's always just telling me, do the reps, do the work and do the classes," he said. "That's what I've been doing and we're working our way up."