OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > arnold schwarzenegger
OK LogoNEWS

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mistress Mildred Baena Don't Keep in Touch, But Actor Has 'No Ill Will Toward Her'

arnold schwarzenegger mistress mildred baena dont keep touch no ill will
Source: mega;@joebaena/instagram
By:

Oct. 11 2023, Published 11:43 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Arnold Schwarzenegger wants to move forward with his life.

Though his 1997 affair with Mildred Baena resulted in him fathering son Joseph Baena — and ultimately led to his divorce from Maria Shriver — an insider revealed the actor and his former housekeeper have little to no communication these days.

Article continues below advertisement
arnold schwarzenegger mistress mildred baena dont keep touch no ill will
Source: mega

Arnold Schwarzenegger doesn't keep in touch with Mildred Baena, the woman he had an affair with in 1997.

"Arnold and Mildred don't hang out, don't talk very often, or at all, but he makes sure that she is OK and finds out how she is doing through Joseph, and it is all done matter of factly," the insider spilled to a news outlet.

"He loves that Joseph has a great relationship with her, and though that affair ended his marriage with Maria, he respects her as the mother of his child. He still is there for Joseph, for any advice he might need. But his day-to-day life doesn't involve Mildred at all."

Article continues below advertisement
arnold schwarzenegger mistress mildred baena dont keep touch no ill will
Source: mega

The former bodybuilder confessed to the tryst in 2011.

"It was a one-night stand that provided a forever connection and Arnold is — and has — taken responsibility for that, but he doesn't chat with her," the insider continued, noting the movie star, 76, "has moved on from that moment."

"Even though the situation wasn't ideal and caused a lot of problems, he loves his son. Arnold isn't going to fight fate, it is what it is," the source added. "Though there isn't any type of relationship with Mildred, he has no ill will towards her at all."

Article continues below advertisement
arnold schwarzenegger mistress mildred baena dont keep touch no ill will
Source: mega

The actor's hookup resulted in him fathering son Joseph Baena.

MORE ON:
arnold schwarzenegger

As OK! reported, Arnold decided not to go into detail about his tryst in his new book, Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life — which releases on Tuesday, October 24 — because "I've hurt my family enough, and it's been a long road to repair those relationships."

"I won't be rehashing that story here. I've told it before in other places, and other places have told it multiple times," he wrote in his tome, which was obtained by another outlet. "All of you know the story. If you don't, you've heard of Google, and you know how to find it."

Article continues below advertisement
arnold schwarzenegger mistress mildred baena dont keep touch no ill will
Source: @patrickschwarzenegger/instagram

The movie star and Shriver share four adult children together.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"I blew up my family," the father-of-five continued. "No failure has ever felt worse than that."

The former governor of California and Maria, 67, divorced in 2011 after she confronted him about affair rumors.

"By the end of that year [2011], I had found myself in a place that was both familiar and foreign. I was at the bottom. I'd been here before," he said in the book. "But this time, I was face down in the mud, in a dark hole, and I had to decide whether it was worth it to clean myself up and start the climb out, or just give up."

Despite the split, the action star praised his ex as "such a fantastic mother to our children."

He and the journalist share sons Patrick, 30, and Christopher, 26, as well as daughters Katherine, 33, and Christina, 32.

Daily Mail reported on the former bodybuilder's relationship with Mildred.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.