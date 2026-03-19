Joseph Duggar Celebrated Christmas With Family in His Last Social Media Appearance Before He Was Arrested on Child Molestation Charges

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Joseph Duggar was close with his family before he was arrested on child molestation charges. Though the large brood is no longer on television, they still film some of their get-togethers, with the 31-year-old's last social media appearance being in sister Jessa Duggar's Christmas celebration recap video.

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Source: @jessaseewald/instagram Joseph Duggar's last appearance on social media was in his sister Jessa's Christmas celebration video.

Seewald didn't post the "Holiday Festivities + Our Annual Big Family Costume Party!" video until February 9. Part of the upload featured their costume contest, where multiple couples dressed up together, while patriarch Jim Bob Duggar was seen playing the guitar as his plethora of young grandchildren ran around.

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Joseph and Kendra Duggar Did a Couples' Christmas Costume

Source: @jessaseewald/instagram Joseph Duggar and wife Kendra dressed up as Christmas tree decorations for the holiday.

Joseph explained of his and wife Kendra Duggar's costume, "She's a Christmas tree and I'm the lights going on the Christmas tree." Joseph, who was sporting a mustache and thick beard, was dressed in all black with string lights wrapped around him, while his spouse was donned in a bright green top and matching tulle skirt that was adorned with small ornaments. She used silver tinsel as a belt and had a mini Christmas tree on her head. Joseph and Kendra married in 2017 and share four children together.

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When Was Joseph Duggar Arrested?

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Source: Washington County Sheriff's Department Joseph Duggar was arrested and accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl in 2020.

As OK! reported, it was announced on the night of Wednesday, March 18, that the former TLC star was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years old and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older. He was booked into the Washington County, Ark., jail, and his mugshot was released the following day.

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Inside the Shocking Charges

Source: @littleduggarfamily/instagram The incident occurred during a vacation in Florida.

The alleged incident occurred with a 9-year-old girl in 2020 when Joseph was vacationing in Panama City Beach, Fla. According to the Bay County Sheriff's Office, things began when the 19 Kids and Counting star allegedly asked the girl to sit on his lap. "As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket," the officer said. "During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs." "The victim stated Duggar eventually apologized for his actions and the incidents stopped after the apology," the statement added.

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Source: @littleduggarfamily/instagram Joseph Duggar allegedly admitted to his crimes.