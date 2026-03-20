Disgraced Star Joseph Duggar Is 'Under Constant Watch' and Has 'No Access' to Other Inmates in Arkansas Prison

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Joseph Duggar is being kept away from others while he sits behind bars. According to TMZ, the disgraced TV personality has "no access" to other inmates in an Arkansas prison, and he's been "under constant watch" because he's a reality star. The outlet added that the staff is checking on him hourly, if not more often.

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Joseph Duggar Is in a 'Secure' Area

Source: @littleduggarfamily/instagram Joseph Duggar allegedly molested a 9-year-old girl.

Officers wearing body cameras are close to Duggar's cell so he can't hurt himself, the outlet said. The 19 Kids and Counting star has been placed in a "secure" area of the "Washington County Jail in Arkansas as he awaits extradition to Bay County, Fla., to face charges that he allegedly molested a 9-year-old girl, according to a supervising corporal at the detention facility," the outlet reported.

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Source: @littleduggarfamily/instagram The incident allegedly happened while Joseph Duggar was on vacation.

As OK! previously reported, Duggar, who is married to Kendra Duggar, was accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl while vacationing in 2020. According to an outlet, Joseph, 31, was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years old and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older, the Bay County Sheriff's Office shared on Wednesday, March 18.

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Source: @littleduggarfamily/instagram Joseph Duggar shares four kids with his wife.

The alleged incident happened when Joseph reportedly asked the victim to sit on his lap while she was on vacation with her family in Panama City, Fla., in 2020. "As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket. During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs," Bay County Sheriff's Office said. "The victim stated Duggar eventually apologized for his actions, and the incidents stopped after the apology," the officials said. The victim, now 14, participated in an interview about the past sexual abuse, and her father confronted Joseph about the incident. The TLC star "allegedly admitted his actions to the father and Tontitown detectives."

Jill Duggar Speaks Out

Source: @littleduggarfamily/instagram Jill Duggar spoke out for the first time about her brother's arrest.