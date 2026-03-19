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Shocking Twist: Joseph Duggar and Wife Kendra Secretly Welcomed Baby No. 4 Before Arrest on Child Molestation Charges

Photo of Joseph and Kendra Duggar
Source: MEGA; @littleduggarfamily/instagram

Joseph Duggar and his wife, Kendra Duggar, secretly welcomed their fourth child before he was arrested on child molestation charges.

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March 19 2026, Published 3:25 p.m. ET

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Joseph Duggar secretly became a father for the fourth time before he was arrested on child molestation charges.

The news of the child's birth was revealed after the reality TV alum, 31, was listed as a father-of-four when he was booked into the Washington County, Ark., jail at 3:59 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, according to prison records obtained by a news outlet.

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Joseph Duggar Became a Father-of-Four Before His Arrest

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Photo of Joseph Duggar and his wife, Kendra Duggar, quietly welcomed their fourth child after 2021.
Source: @littleduggarfamily/instagram

Joseph Duggar and his wife, Kendra Duggar, quietly welcomed their fourth child after 2021.

Joseph and his wife, Kendra Duggar, were already parents to their three children, son Garrett David and daughters Addison Renee and Brooklyn Praise. The couple retreated from social media in 2021, quietly welcoming their fourth child sometime after that.

Their last update dates back to 2021, when they marked Addison's second birthday. Though they have been quiet online, they were last seen on Joseph's sister Jessa Duggar's Christmas recap video last December.

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Joseph Duggar Was Arrested on Child Molestation Charges

Photo of Joseph Duggar was arrested on March 18 in Arkansas.
Source: Washington County Sheriff's Department

Joseph Duggar was arrested on March 18 in Arkansas.

The latest bombshell comes as the 19 Kids and Counting alum is being held behind bars after a 14-year-old victim accused him of sexually abusing her when she was 9 years old.

The alleged incident occurred in 2020 when the reality TV alum was vacationing in Panama City Beach, Fla.

Joseph allegedly asked the unidentified victim to sit on his lap, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office.

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The Incident Allegedly Occurred in Florida

Photo of Joseph Duggar was accused of molesting a 9-year-old while on vacation in Florida.
Source: @littleduggarfamily/instagram

Joseph Duggar was accused of molesting a 9-year-old while on vacation in Florida.

"As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket," the officer reported. "During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs."

The officer noted that Joseph "allegedly admitted his actions to the [victim's] father and Tontitown detectives" and "apologized" to the victim.

Joseph Duggar Is Currently Behind Bars

Photo of Joseph Duggar is currently being held behind bars in Arkansas.
Source: TLC

Joseph Duggar is currently being held behind bars in Arkansas.

Joseph has since been charged with molestation of a victim less than 12 years old and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older.

The arrest came after the allegations were revealed by the victim, who was "participating in a forensic interview regarding a report of past sexual abuse."

Following his booking into the detention center in Fayetteville, Ark., his mugshot was released, showing him with a beard and a glum expression.

Joseph is currently being held behind bars as he awaits extradition to Florida and will appear virtually in court on Friday, March 20.

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