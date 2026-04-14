Joseph Duggar's Wife Kendra Urges Him to 'Trust No One' in Newly Exposed Prison Call

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Kendra and Joseph Duggar's inner circle appears to be shrinking, according to newly exposed prison phone calls. The mom-of-four, 27, warned her husband about revealing too much information while behind bars in a March 23 call recording obtained by a news outlet.

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Kendra Duggar Warned Joseph Duggar to Not Trust 'Anyone'

Source: @littleduggarfamily/instagram Kendra Duggar and Joseph Duggar tied the knot in September 2017.

"I don't know what's happening, but what I will say is just don't trust anyone. If there's anything I've learned from this, do not trust anyone, that's all I can say," Kendra told her husband during the phone call. Kendra and Joseph, 31, are currently together in their home state of Arkansas as they await an April 29 court hearing after each being charged with four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of second-degree false imprisonment.

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Joseph Duggar Initially Denied Contacting Anyone But Kendra

Source: MEGA Kendra Duggar urged her husband, Joseph Duggar, to 'trust' no one while behind bars.

"Just stay focused, We got a lot of moving parts right now, lean in to the people you can, and then, you know, don't, don't go outside that circle," she said, reportedly only listing the Duggar family and attorney, Travis Story — who is representing only Kendra in the Arkansas case — as members of their inner circle. "Because I've heard about another call you made." The TLC alum reportedly initially denied contacting anyone but her, but confessed to calling "Greg the other morning." Although it's unclear who Greg is, Kendra emphasized, "Do not talk to Greg whatever you do. Do not." "Even if someone is nice," she pointed out to Joseph, noting she was "boarding up the hatches."

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Source: MEGA Joseph Duggar was arrested on March 18.

Kendra and Joseph were charged after an independent investigation following a search of the couple's home by the Tontitown Police Department and the Arkansas Department of Human Services. "I can tell you the arrest was a result of a home inspection, and the door locks being on the exterior of the doors," a source close to the family told the news outlet on March 20.

Joesph Duggar Faces Charges in Florida in Separate Case

Source: MEGA; @littleduggarfamily/instagram Joseph and Kendra Duggar's home was searched one day after the father-of-four's arrest in connection with an alleged sexual assault of a minor.