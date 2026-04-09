Joseph Duggar Says He's 'Praying' for His Wife Kendra and Kids in Call From Jail Amid Child Molestation Case
April 9 2026, Published 7:25 a.m. ET
Joseph Duggar is leaning on his faith as he navigates life behind bars.
On Wednesday, April 8, jailhouse audio obtained by an outlet and released by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office revealed a phone conversation between the former reality star and his wife, Kendra Duggar. During the call, Joseph opened up about how he’s coping and where he’s finding strength.
“I just went into my prayer closet, and I had a really good time praying for you and for the kids and even for Mama and Joy[-Anna Duggar], because they’ve been assisting you a lot,” Joseph shared. “I found Psalm 54 has been one that I’ve been praying. I changed kind of the personal pronouns and just put your name or different [people’s] name on it. It’s been really comforting.”
He also took a moment to praise his mother, Michelle Duggar, acknowledging the emotional toll the situation has taken on their family.
“You can let her know that I’m very, very thankful for her support for you, and I know she’s done a lot, probably in this whole journey of stuff,” he said. “Just make sure she knows that I love her. I was praying Psalm 54 over her too, because I feel like the attacks that are coming to our family are also coming probably to her, or she feels the pressure of it.”
Joseph’s legal troubles began after he was arrested in Arkansas on March 18, after he was accused of sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl during a 2020 beach vacation in Florida.
He was released by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) in Florida, his lawyer Albert J. Sauline III told People in April.
He flew back to Arkansas after his release alongside his father, Jim Bob Duggar, days before his son's first court hearing in the state.
- Joseph Duggar's Wife Kendra Tells Him His Family Is 'Disappointed' in Jail Cell Call
- 'Anxious' Joseph Duggar 'Nervous and Worried' About His Future After Prison Release on Child Molestation Charges
- 'Heartbroken' Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Finally Speak Out After Son Joseph Is Released From Jail With Child Molestation Charges
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
His attorney, Al Sauline, later shared insight into Joseph’s mindset amid the case.
According to the lawyer, the 31-year-old is "feeling the pressure of the unknown.”
He reportedly has "no idea" what evidence Florida prosecutors may present, and his legal team won’t have clarity until formal charges are filed.
The attorney also pointed to what he described as a "bunch of conflicting evidence," noting that it has become increasingly difficult to determine what information is credible and where certain leaks are coming from.
Still, Joseph’s legal team remains focused on ensuring he is treated fairly and continues to stand by his "not guilty plea."
Al added that Joseph is surrounded by a strong support system and continues to stay in "good spirits."
At the same time, Joseph and Kendra are also facing separate legal issues in Arkansas. The couple has been charged with four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of second-degree false imprisonment.
While Joseph remained behind bars, Kendra was arrested and later released on March 20.
Reports indicate that the Florida child molestation case is unrelated to the Arkansas charges involving the couple. Joseph and Kendra, who married in 2017, are scheduled to appear in an Arkansas court on April 29.