Josh Duhamel Dishes on Co-Parenting With Ex-Wife Fergie: 'Very Little Conflict'
Actor Josh Duhamel disclosed that he and his ex-wife, Fergie, have a solid foundation for co-parenting their son, Axl Jack, 11.
“Thankfully, we still have a really good relationship. We co-parent him. There’s very little conflict there,” the Life as We Know It star revealed in a new interview.
“Obviously, we have different ways of going about it, but she lets me parent, she trusts that I've got his best interests, and I'm going to do a good job, and I do the same for her,” Duhamel added.
The movie star and the singer met in 2004 on the set of Las Vegas. Fergie, who made a cameo in the hit series with the Black Eyed Peas, instantly captivated the actor with her beauty.
“You’re hot!” Duhamel recalled telling the singer during their first encounter.
The former couple began dating that year and were engaged by 2007. They married in 2009 at the Church Estates Vineyards in Malibu, Calif. Soon after, Duhamel and Fergie welcomed their son in 2013.
In 2010, the Safe Haven star and the singer renewed their vows, a seemingly quick fix for the rumor about the actor allegedly cheating on his then-wife while filming for a movie.
Though the 52-year-old and the “Big Girls Don’t Cry” artist divorced in 2019 after separating two years earlier, he remarried and welcomed another son, Shepherd Lawrence, 1, with his now-wife and former Miss World America, Audra Mari.
Duhamel revealed he and Mari have created a secluded lifestyle for their family away from the everyday nuances.
“Part of the reason I built my place out in Minnesota, deep in the woods, is it’s removed from everything,” he explained. “The closest store is 40 miles away. Once we get there, it's really about everybody taking care of each other — making memories, spending time with family and friends.”
He continued: “You really get a chance to get back to the basics. You're not consumed by all these other distractions. When you're out there, it's really about having fun, making sure everybody's warm, everybody's got food and water.”
Duhamel previously admitted on the “In Depth With Graham Bensinger” podcast that while he was married to Fergie, he lost his roots — something he is working to reestablish with Mari.
“I don’t think I ever really got comfortable with all of it,” he confessed as he referred to living in Hollywood. “I just missed the simplicity of who I really am, you know? I’m just not a guy who is comfortable going to red carpets. Doing all the Hollywood stuff.”
Parade talked to Duhamel about his dynamic with Fergie.