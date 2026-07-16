Josh Grisetti's Family Launches GoFundMe to Cover Memorial Expenses After Actor's Death by Suicide
July 16 2026, Published 1:20 a.m. ET
Josh Grisetti’s family recently launched a GoFundMe to cover the expenses of his posthumous proceedings.
The 44-year-old actor died by suicide last week. The reasons behind his decision remain unknown.
Josh Grisetti’s Family Launched a GoFundMe to Cover His Memorial Expenses
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star’s family launched the GoFundMe campaign, noting that the financial support would help cover expenses and allow them to focus on their grief during this trying time rather than “navigating administrative strain.”
“Our hearts are profoundly broken by the sudden passing of Josh Grisetti this past Friday at the age of 44,” the family's statement on the crowdfunding platform read.
“Josh was a luminous force across Broadway, television, film and academia, leaving an indelible imprint on the global creative community,” the statement continued.
They also said that the “extraordinary outpouring of love” they have received from “Los Angeles, New York, Virginia and beyond” has shown them the impact the late actor had throughout his career.
They added that the funds “will directly cover Josh’s final arrangements, provide essential support for [the] family and ease the time-sensitive travel logistics of bringing our families together.”
Grisetti's family also said that any remaining money after covering the late actor’s final rites will be donated to the Entertainment Community Fund.
Per Page Six, the project helps performers and behind-the-camera workers in the performing arts and other facets of the entertainment industry.
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“We are honored to support their mission in Josh’s memory,” they wrote in the statement.
“Whether through a contribution, a shared memory in the comments, or keeping us in your thoughts, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” the statement concluded.
Per the outlet, the crowdfunding platform has already raised almost $34,000.
This includes $3000 from Broadway Cares and $500 from Snow White star Rachel Zegler.
Rob McClure Announced Josh Grisetti's Death
On Sunday, July 12, Grisetti's longtime friend and fellow Broadway star Rob McClure took to Instagram to share the devastating news of his death.
“It is with a shattered heart that I share that the brilliant Josh Grisetti took his own life on Friday,” he wrote in the post.
“I’m not ready to even attempt to understand. My heart is with his wife and family as they try to deal with the reality of this,” he continued.
“Some of my all-time favorite memories were by this man’s side, playing his brother onstage for years, watching him inspire students while transforming the Musical Theatre program at Cal State Fullerton…and having the honor of being the Best Man at his wedding,” he added.
Grisetti is survived by his wife, Mackenzie Grisetti, whom he married in 2020.