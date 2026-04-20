Josh Hutcherson Admits He Was Called a 'Monster' for Shading Taylor Swift’s Music: This Is 'Why I Don't Like to Be Online'

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Josh Hutcherson is not a fan of Taylor Swift’s music — and fans are not okay with it. In a Monday, April 20, interview with GQ, the Hunger Games star, 33, divulged some of the backlash he received related to a controversial remark about the musician last year. During a 2025 press tour with his castmate Jordan Firstman, Hutcherson admitted his mom dragged him out to the VIP section at Swift’s Eras Tour in New Orleans, La.

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Source: MEGA Josh Hutcherson attended a Taylor Swift concert with his mom.

“My mom made me,” he said at the time. “I’m not a Swiftie. Very much not. No shade, all respect, but definitely not.” In Monday’s interview, Hutcherson recalled the influx of hate he received after he made those comments. “I got some heat because I did a photo shoot with Jordan, and Jordan asked me something about being a [Taylor Swift fan], and I was like, ‘Oh no, I’m definitely not a Swiftie,’” he remembered. “All of a sudden it garnered this, ‘F--- him! He’s a monster! Destroy him! He’s short! He hates her because he’s short! It’s just like, whoa! I think she’s great. Her music is not my kind of music. That is why I don’t want to be online.”

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Source: MEGA Josh Hutcherson is 'not a Swiftie.'

Fans reflected on the viral moment as well on social media. “It’s the way you said it buddy,” one person commented on an April 20 TikTok post about the incident, while another agreed, “It was his tone during the interview.” Others, however, thought sending Hutcherson hate was an overreaction. “I’m a big swiftie but this is actually insane🤣 there’s obviously loads of people in the world who don’t like her full stop or her as a person or even just the music but it’s never that deep,” one person wrote. A second user added, “yall weird for hating on him like people can’t have diff opinions on music. music is subjective !!!!!!”

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Josh Hutcherson Avoids Social Media

Source: MEGA Josh Hutcherson avoids social media.

Hutcherson tries to stay off social media to avoid any negative impact on his mental health. “I don’t need that energy,” he expressed. “It’s counterintuitive to my job, because if people know you more, you can’t disappear into characters. They see you as, ‘Oh, that’s Josh.’ You know what I mean? So, if you’re a f------ meme, people know you for the meme.”

What Was Josh Hutcherson's Last Social Media Post?

Source: MEGA Josh Hutcherson doesn't want to be known as a 'meme.'