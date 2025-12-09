'Two-Faced' Josh Hutcherson Slammed for Insisting He's 'Very Much Not' a Taylor Swift Fan Despite Attending Eras Tour: 'My Mom Made Me'

Article continues below advertisement

Josh Hutcherson has caused some backlash after making a comment dissing Taylor Swift — despite attending her Eras Tour concert. The Hunger Games alum, 33, appeared on i-D magazine's "Camera Roll Roulette" segment with actor Jordan Firstman, where they answered random inquiries as they looked at photos on their phones.

In the clip, Hutcherson pulled up a snapshot from a T-Swift concert he recently went to with his mother. “That is really cute,” Firstman said, to which the Five Nights at Freddy's star replied: “My mom made me.” He was then asked if he was a fan of the pop singer, 35, to which he said: “I’m not a Swiftie. Very much not. No shade. All respect but definitely not.”

Fans came at the actor for his contradicting statements, taking to social media to blast him. "I guess he went to the Eras tour just for some attention, then since he’s not getting it from his roles, a post on X said. Another used chimed in: “This is the most pathetic and two-faced thing I’ve seen multiple celebs do: act all high and mighty, pretending they’re above liking her and her music, but then kissing her a-- when they meet her or attend her concerts. She’s too nice in a world full of a--hole celebs."

“Noooo, Josh, why did you do this?? I was rooting for you,” a disappointed fan sighed. "That's why he's chopped he was fine a year ago now he looks like a mess." "That’s so f------ rude…. literally just say 'no but she seems lovely' or something like that, it’s so easy to not sound like a d---????" one said. Last year, Hutcherson was spotted for the first time at one of the "Blank Space" crooner's concert tour stops in New Orleans.

