'Two-Faced' Josh Hutcherson Slammed for Insisting He's 'Very Much Not' a Taylor Swift Fan Despite Attending Eras Tour: 'My Mom Made Me'

Source: MEGA

Josh Hutcherson had nothing nice to say about Taylor Swift in a new interview.

Dec. 9 2025, Published 3:22 p.m. ET

Josh Hutcherson has caused some backlash after making a comment dissing Taylor Swift — despite attending her Eras Tour concert.

The Hunger Games alum, 33, appeared on i-D magazine's "Camera Roll Roulette" segment with actor Jordan Firstman, where they answered random inquiries as they looked at photos on their phones.

'I guess he went to the Eras tour just for some attention,' a fan scoffed.

In the clip, Hutcherson pulled up a snapshot from a T-Swift concert he recently went to with his mother.

“That is really cute,” Firstman said, to which the Five Nights at Freddy's star replied: “My mom made me.”

He was then asked if he was a fan of the pop singer, 35, to which he said: “I’m not a Swiftie. Very much not. No shade. All respect but definitely not.”

Josh Hutcherson's Comments Made Swifties Upset

Source: @i_d/Instagram

The 'Five Nights at Freddy's' star said his mom forced him to go to the concert.

Fans came at the actor for his contradicting statements, taking to social media to blast him.

"I guess he went to the Eras tour just for some attention, then since he’s not getting it from his roles, a post on X said.

Another used chimed in: “This is the most pathetic and two-faced thing I’ve seen multiple celebs do: act all high and mighty, pretending they’re above liking her and her music, but then kissing her a-- when they meet her or attend her concerts. She’s too nice in a world full of a--hole celebs."

MORE ON:
Josh Hutcherson

Swifties were not happy with the star's comments.

“Noooo, Josh, why did you do this?? I was rooting for you,” a disappointed fan sighed. "That's why he's chopped he was fine a year ago now he looks like a mess."

"That’s so f------ rude…. literally just say 'no but she seems lovely' or something like that, it’s so easy to not sound like a d---????" one said.

Last year, Hutcherson was spotted for the first time at one of the "Blank Space" crooner's concert tour stops in New Orleans.

The 'Hunger Games' Star Previously Attended the Eras Tour Concert

image of The former child actor went to a Taylor Swift concert last year.
Source: MEGA

The former child actor went to a Taylor Swift concert last year.

The former child star was seen sporting an array of colorful friendship bracelets that Swift fans often change with one another at her events.

The actor also made headlines when he clapped back at director Quentin Tarantino's claim that the Hunger Games was “ripped off” from the 1999 Japanese novel Battle Royale.

"There are similar themes, for sure. But, you know, everyone borrows from everyone," Hutcherson simply told Variety.

