Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Documentary: Everything We Know About the Release, Trailer and More

Source: MEGA

Pop star Taylor Swift is expanding her Eras Tour universe with two new projects.

Oct. 13 2025, Published 4:44 p.m. ET

Taylor Swift isn’t slowing down after the recent release of her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, as she's now giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her sold-out Eras Tour with two new projects on Disney+.

What Is Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Documentary About?

Photo of Taylor Swift announced the arrival of two documentaries heading toward Disney+.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift announced the arrival of two projects heading toward Disney+.

The “Love Story” singer’s two latest ventures are set to give Swifties a deeper look into the Eras world tour, which took place from March 2023 to December 2024.

The End of an Era is a six-part docuseries that delves deep into "the development, impact, and inner-workings that created the phenomenon that was The Eras Tour," according to a press release. Fans are promised an “intimate look at Taylor’s life as her tour made headlines and thrilled fans around the world."

When Does Taylor Swift’s ‘The End of an Era’ Documentary Premiere?

Photo ofTaylor Swift plans to take fans behind-the-scenes of her Eras Tour in December.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift plans to take fans behind-the-scenes of her Eras Tour in December.

The first two episodes of The End of an Era will premiere on Disney+ on Friday, December 12. Two new episodes will be released weekly after that.

Taylor Swift

Fans Will Also Be Treated to Taylor Swift’s Final Show

Photo of Taylor Swift is taking fans along to her final Eras Tour performance in Toronto, Canada.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift is taking fans along to her final Eras Tour performance in Toronto, Canada.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: The Final Show is also set to premiere on December 12 and is a recording of her final Eras Tour performance. The show took place on December 8, 2024, at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, Canada.

Fans can look forward to performances from her album The Tortured Poets Department, which weren’t featured in the first Eras Tour concert film since the album hadn't been released at the time.

When Did Taylor Swift Announce Her New Docuseries?

Photo of Taylor Swift announced the new docuseries on October 13 during 'Good Morning America.'
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift announced the new docuseries on October 13 during 'Good Morning America.'

Swift officially announced the new Disney+ works on Good Morning America during the Monday, October 13, broadcast.

“It was the End of an Era and we knew it,” Swift wrote via social media after the big announcement. “We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film the final show in its entirety.”

The morning show dropped a teaser the day before, hinting at the Grammy winner's surprise announcement.

“She’s at it again! Taylor Swift is shattering records with the biggest album debut in history with over 4 million units,” a voiceover said in the announcement. “And now, tomorrow morning, GMA has a huge new exclusive announcement on Taylor. So what’s next for her?”

