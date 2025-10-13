Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Documentary: Everything We Know About the Release, Trailer and More

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift isn’t slowing down after the recent release of her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, as she's now giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her sold-out Eras Tour with two new projects on Disney+.

What Is Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Documentary About?

The “Love Story” singer’s two latest ventures are set to give Swifties a deeper look into the Eras world tour, which took place from March 2023 to December 2024. The End of an Era is a six-part docuseries that delves deep into "the development, impact, and inner-workings that created the phenomenon that was The Eras Tour," according to a press release. Fans are promised an “intimate look at Taylor’s life as her tour made headlines and thrilled fans around the world."

When Does Taylor Swift’s ‘The End of an Era’ Documentary Premiere?

The first two episodes of The End of an Era will premiere on Disney+ on Friday, December 12. Two new episodes will be released weekly after that.

Fans Will Also Be Treated to Taylor Swift’s Final Show

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: The Final Show is also set to premiere on December 12 and is a recording of her final Eras Tour performance. The show took place on December 8, 2024, at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, Canada. Fans can look forward to performances from her album The Tortured Poets Department, which weren’t featured in the first Eras Tour concert film since the album hadn't been released at the time.

When Did Taylor Swift Announce Her New Docuseries?

