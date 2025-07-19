or
Joshua Jackson Hints at Possible Reboot for 'Doctor Odyssey' With New Leads After Cancelation

Photo of Joshua Jackson
Source: DISNEY

Joshua Jackson teased a 'Doctor Odyssey' reboot with new stars after its cancelation.

By:

July 19 2025, Published 10:40 a.m. ET

Joshua Jackson, known for his role in the ABC series Doctor Odyssey, recently addressed the show's uncertain future in light of its cancellation. He acknowledged that new leads might step in after his contract lapsed.

"They may make that show with somebody else," Jackson, 47, told People on Thursday, July 17. "They haven't let me know, but I am not holding my breath that it's coming back."

image of Joshua Jackson played the lead role of Dr. Joseph Hoffman on 'Doctor Odyssey.'
Source: DISNEY

Joshua Jackson played the lead role of Dr. Joseph Hoffman on 'Doctor Odyssey.'

Reflecting on the cancelation, Jackson expressed his disappointment about his contract lapse.

"That was a really good group of people, and it was a really fun show," he said. "But this is a crazy and difficult business, and whatever the reasons were for them not wanting to move forward with it, they don't actually tell us those things."

image of Joshua Jackson said he would miss his costars Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale and Don Johnson.
Source: DISNEY

Joshua Jackson said he would miss his costars Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale and Don Johnson.

The medical drama, which debuted in September 2024, quickly gained attention, especially after setting a record for the most views for a new broadcast TV show trailer, amassing 77.8 million views within its first 48 hours.

However, traction dwindled by the time the Disney Upfronts occurred eight months later, leaving Doctor Odyssey the only show without a definitive renewal or cancelation.

Jackson will certainly miss his costars, including Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale and Don Johnson.

"I hope [viewers] got the same thing that we got out of it, which was that it was a beautiful, over-the-top kind of experience that was like nothing else on television, I don't think," he noted. "I'm sad that we don't get to go back and do it again. But I really enjoyed the time that we did get to do it."

image of Ryan Murphy produced 'Doctor Odyssey' before its cancelation.
Source: MEGA

Ryan Murphy produced 'Doctor Odyssey' before its cancelation.

Praising Doctor Odyssey's co-creator Ryan Murphy, Jackson shared his appreciation. "He dreams up incredible worlds, and he puts together great teams, both in front of the camera and behind the camera," he gushed. "So I know everybody from that show is going to be okay, everybody's good. It's a bummer we don't get to do it again, but I'm happy for the time that we got."

As Doctor Odyssey finds itself in limbo, Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich revealed the complexity surrounding the series' future.

"Doctor Odyssey is not on our [fall 2025] schedule currently. We're in talks with [series creator] Ryan [Murphy], and we really look to him about what the next chapter might be," Erwich explained in an interview with Deadline in May.

image of 'Doctor Odyssey' remains in limbo as Disney and Ryan Murphy discuss its future.
Source: MEGA

'Doctor Odyssey' remains in limbo as Disney and Ryan Murphy discuss its future.

"Ryan's extremely busy," he added, noting Murphy's involvement with multiple projects, including 9-1-1, the upcoming spinoff 9-1-1: Nashville, and his work on All's Fair for Hulu, among others.

Doctor Odyssey unofficially faced cancelation in June and remains available for streaming on Hulu.

