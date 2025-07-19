Joshua Jackson Hints at Possible Reboot for 'Doctor Odyssey' With New Leads After Cancelation

Joshua Jackson teased a 'Doctor Odyssey' reboot with new stars after its cancelation.

Joshua Jackson , known for his role in the ABC series Doctor Odyssey, recently addressed the show's uncertain future in light of its cancellation . He acknowledged that new leads might step in after his contract lapsed.

"They may make that show with somebody else," Jackson, 47, told People on Thursday, July 17. "They haven't let me know, but I am not holding my breath that it's coming back."

"That was a really good group of people, and it was a really fun show," he said. "But this is a crazy and difficult business, and whatever the reasons were for them not wanting to move forward with it, they don't actually tell us those things."

Reflecting on the cancelation, Jackson expressed his disappointment about his contract lapse.

Joshua Jackson said he would miss his costars Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale and Don Johnson.

The medical drama, which debuted in September 2024, quickly gained attention, especially after setting a record for the most views for a new broadcast TV show trailer, amassing 77.8 million views within its first 48 hours.

However, traction dwindled by the time the Disney Upfronts occurred eight months later, leaving Doctor Odyssey the only show without a definitive renewal or cancelation.