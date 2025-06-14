Will There Be 'Doctor Odyssey' Season 2? Everything To Know
When Did 'Doctor Odyssey' Air Its Last Episode?
Will Doctor Odyssey set sail with a new season soon?
The medical drama, which premiered in September 2024, aired its season finale on May 15. Its entire 18-episode season is currently streaming on ABC, Hulu, Prime and Disney+.
What Is 'Doctor Odyssey' About?
According to its official synopsis, Doctor Odyssey follows Max, "the new on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship where the staff works hard and plays harder."
The description adds, "It's all hands on deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other, miles from shore."
Who Is in the Cast of 'Doctor Odyssey'?
- Roseanne Barr Claims She Was Asked to Guest Star on 'The Conners' as a 'Ghost' After Series Killed Off Her Character
- Mark Cuban Bids Farewell to 'Shark Tank' After 13 Years to Focus on Family: 'My Kids Aren't Waiting on Dad Anymore'
- Buff 'Good Morning America' Weatherman Sam Champion Flaunts Toned Body as He Bids Goodbye to NYC Apartment
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Joshua Jackson (Dr. Max Bankman), Phillipa Soo (Nurse Avery Morgan), Sean Teale (Nurse Tristan Silva) and Don Johnson (Captain Robert Massey) led Doctor Odyssey.
They were joined in by several recurring and guest stars, including Brian Altemus, Brittany Baker, Kelsea Ballerini, Laura Harrier, Jeremy D. Howard, Gina Gershon, Rachel Dratch, Shannon Dee, Kassandra Cruz, Rachel Stubington, Stephanie Suganami, John Stamos, Marcus Emanuel Mitchell, Tom McGowan, Chord Overstreet, Asha Kamali and Shania Twain.
Will 'Doctor Odyssey' Return for a Second Season?
ABC has not officially confirmed a second season for Doctor Odyssey. Though it unveiled its Fall 2025 schedule, the series' viewers were left disheartened after the show did not appear on the list.
What Did the Disney Television Group Chief Say About the Future of 'Doctor Odyssey'?
Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich confirmed Doctor Odyssey Season 2 "is not currently on our schedule."
"We're continuing to have creative conversations with Ryan [Murphy], and we'll talk to him about what the next chapter looks like," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "Ryan's really busy, but we'll continue to talk."
Murphy has two shows included in the fall lineup: 911 and its new spinoff, 911: Nashville.
Erwich then told Deadline that the decision will likely be Murphy's in the end.
"I really love Doctor Odyssey, I think it's a wildly inventive show, and we're doing everything we can to support it. That decision ultimately lies with Ryan Murphy, whether Ryan wants to continue to do it, and he feels like there's stories to tell that he feels confident in," he concluded.