or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > ABC
OK LogoPHOTOS

Will There Be 'Doctor Odyssey' Season 2? Everything To Know

doctor odyssey season everything to know
Source: Disney/Tina Thorpe

The Disney Television Group president addressed the fate of 'Doctor Odyssey' after the series docked its finale in May.

By:

June 14 2025, Published 11:10 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

When Did 'Doctor Odyssey' Air Its Last Episode?

doctor odyssey season everything to know
Source: Disney/Tina Thorpe

'Doctor Odyssey' premiered in September 2024.

Will Doctor Odyssey set sail with a new season soon?

The medical drama, which premiered in September 2024, aired its season finale on May 15. Its entire 18-episode season is currently streaming on ABC, Hulu, Prime and Disney+.

Article continues below advertisement

What Is 'Doctor Odyssey' About?

doctor odyssey season everything to know
Source: Disney/Tina Thorpe

ABC greenlit 'Doctor Odyssey' in March 2024.

According to its official synopsis, Doctor Odyssey follows Max, "the new on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship where the staff works hard and plays harder."

The description adds, "It's all hands on deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other, miles from shore."

Article continues below advertisement

Who Is in the Cast of 'Doctor Odyssey'?

doctor odyssey season everything to know
Source: Disney/Tina Thorpe

'Doctor Odyssey' also teased several cast members' exits after airing its season finale.

MORE ON:
ABC

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Joshua Jackson (Dr. Max Bankman), Phillipa Soo (Nurse Avery Morgan), Sean Teale (Nurse Tristan Silva) and Don Johnson (Captain Robert Massey) led Doctor Odyssey.

They were joined in by several recurring and guest stars, including Brian Altemus, Brittany Baker, Kelsea Ballerini, Laura Harrier, Jeremy D. Howard, Gina Gershon, Rachel Dratch, Shannon Dee, Kassandra Cruz, Rachel Stubington, Stephanie Suganami, John Stamos, Marcus Emanuel Mitchell, Tom McGowan, Chord Overstreet, Asha Kamali and Shania Twain.

Article continues below advertisement

Will 'Doctor Odyssey' Return for a Second Season?

doctor odyssey season everything to know
Source: Disney/Tina Thorpe

ABC revealed its Fall 2025 schedule.

ABC has not officially confirmed a second season for Doctor Odyssey. Though it unveiled its Fall 2025 schedule, the series' viewers were left disheartened after the show did not appear on the list.

Article continues below advertisement

What Did the Disney Television Group Chief Say About the Future of 'Doctor Odyssey'?

doctor odyssey season everything to know
Source: Disney/Tina Thorpe

Ryan Murphy will make the decision about Season 2.

Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich confirmed Doctor Odyssey Season 2 "is not currently on our schedule."

"We're continuing to have creative conversations with Ryan [Murphy], and we'll talk to him about what the next chapter looks like," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "Ryan's really busy, but we'll continue to talk."

Murphy has two shows included in the fall lineup: 911 and its new spinoff, 911: Nashville.

Erwich then told Deadline that the decision will likely be Murphy's in the end.

"I really love Doctor Odyssey, I think it's a wildly inventive show, and we're doing everything we can to support it. That decision ultimately lies with Ryan Murphy, whether Ryan wants to continue to do it, and he feels like there's stories to tell that he feels confident in," he concluded.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.