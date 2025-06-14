Will There Be 'Doctor Odyssey' Season 2? Everything To Know

Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich confirmed Doctor Odyssey Season 2 "is not currently on our schedule."

"We're continuing to have creative conversations with Ryan [Murphy], and we'll talk to him about what the next chapter looks like," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "Ryan's really busy, but we'll continue to talk."

Murphy has two shows included in the fall lineup: 911 and its new spinoff, 911: Nashville.

Erwich then told Deadline that the decision will likely be Murphy's in the end.

"I really love Doctor Odyssey, I think it's a wildly inventive show, and we're doing everything we can to support it. That decision ultimately lies with Ryan Murphy, whether Ryan wants to continue to do it, and he feels like there's stories to tell that he feels confident in," he concluded.