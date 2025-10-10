Curious Joy Behar Asks Rose Byrne How She Feels About Bobby Cannavale's 'X-Rated Cameo' on Actress' TV Show 'Platonic'

Article continues below advertisement

Joy Behar was quite curious to know how Rose Byrne felt about longtime love Bobby Cannavale having an explicit scene on her show Platonic. The Australian actress was on the Friday, October 10, episode of The View to discuss her new movie If I Had Legs I Would Kick You when the co-host brought up how Byrne and her "fabulous partner" often work together.

Article continues below advertisement

Joy Behar Brings Up Bobby Cannavale's Explicit Scenes

Source: @theview/x Joy Behar asked Rose Byrne about her partner's 'X-rated' scene on the actress' show 'Platonic.'

"I mean, he had a not safe for daytime cameo on your show Platonic," Behar pointed out of his role in the AppleTV+ comedy series, to which Byrne replied with a laugh, "It was quite raunchy, yes." "I mean, I won’t say what was happening but it was quite X-rated," Behar added. "So, how do you feel about him appearing in explicit scenes and why do you like working together so much? Because most people couldn’t do it."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @theview/x The Aussie star admitted Cannavale's scene was 'quite raunchy.'

"I know, everybody’s different," the Insidious star acknowledged. "It’s such a personal choice and it was something I was always hesitant to do. But it has just been so fun and never boring." It's also nice for the couple since working together usually means they have the same schedule. "He’s my great creative sounding board, always," Byrne raved. "We’ve done plays together, we’ve done little TV jobs and it’s always fun."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The power couple began dating in 2012 but have yet to marry.

"You don’t get sick of each other?" Behar questioned, prompting some of her costars to laugh. "No, it's so different at work," the actress explained. "It's almost more fun because you’re just back to the two of you, so you get a bit of time. He’s such a great actor. I have such respect for his work." Byrne and the Emmy winner began dating in 2012 and have welcomed two sons together — however, they have yet to announce an engagement or marriage.

Why Haven't the Stars Married?

Source: mega Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne have starred in several projects together.