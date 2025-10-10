or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > The View
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Curious Joy Behar Asks Rose Byrne How She Feels About Bobby Cannavale's 'X-Rated Cameo' on Actress' TV Show 'Platonic'

Photo of Joy Behar, Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne
Source: @theview/x;mega

Joy Behar brought up Bobby Cannavale's X-rated scenes while talking to his longtime partner, Rose Byrne, on 'The View.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 10 2025, Published 4:48 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Joy Behar was quite curious to know how Rose Byrne felt about longtime love Bobby Cannavale having an explicit scene on her show Platonic.

The Australian actress was on the Friday, October 10, episode of The View to discuss her new movie If I Had Legs I Would Kick You when the co-host brought up how Byrne and her "fabulous partner" often work together.

Article continues below advertisement

Joy Behar Brings Up Bobby Cannavale's Explicit Scenes

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Joy Behar asked Rose Byrne about her partner's 'X-rated' scene on the actress' show 'Platonic.'
Source: @theview/x

Joy Behar asked Rose Byrne about her partner's 'X-rated' scene on the actress' show 'Platonic.'

"I mean, he had a not safe for daytime cameo on your show Platonic," Behar pointed out of his role in the AppleTV+ comedy series, to which Byrne replied with a laugh, "It was quite raunchy, yes."

"I mean, I won’t say what was happening but it was quite X-rated," Behar added. "So, how do you feel about him appearing in explicit scenes and why do you like working together so much? Because most people couldn’t do it."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The Aussie star admitted Cannavale's scene was 'quite raunchy.'
Source: @theview/x

The Aussie star admitted Cannavale's scene was 'quite raunchy.'

"I know, everybody’s different," the Insidious star acknowledged. "It’s such a personal choice and it was something I was always hesitant to do. But it has just been so fun and never boring."

It's also nice for the couple since working together usually means they have the same schedule.

"He’s my great creative sounding board, always," Byrne raved. "We’ve done plays together, we’ve done little TV jobs and it’s always fun."

MORE ON:
The View

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The power couple began dating in 2012 but have yet to marry.
Source: mega

The power couple began dating in 2012 but have yet to marry.

"You don’t get sick of each other?" Behar questioned, prompting some of her costars to laugh.

"No, it's so different at work," the actress explained. "It's almost more fun because you’re just back to the two of you, so you get a bit of time. He’s such a great actor. I have such respect for his work."

Byrne and the Emmy winner began dating in 2012 and have welcomed two sons together — however, they have yet to announce an engagement or marriage.

Why Haven't the Stars Married?

Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne have starred in several projects together.
Source: mega

Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne have starred in several projects together.

Neither of the stars are concerned about tying the knot.

"I keep going, 'Let's get around to it, let's do it.' And then, you know, you have a baby, and then, oh, there's another baby," the brunette beauty spilled to The Sydney Morning Herald. "It was kind of like that for us. I love weddings, and I know people [for whom] it's an important thing, and I respect that totally. I guess for us it's just been, we didn't do it, we'll do it, then — no! Pandemic."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.