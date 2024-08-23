11 Long-Term Celebrity Couples Who Never Got Married: From Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham to Ricky Gervais and Jane Fallon
Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid
A decade after Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid got engaged, the pair still have not tied the knot. They split in 2015 but later reconciled, although haven't gotten engaged yet.
However, in 2018, the Friends alum sparked marriage rumors when she called her partner "husband."
"We're not married. I'm married in my heart," Cox clarified, adding, "We have one [official ceremony] every morning when we look at each other."
Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova
Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have welcomed three children in their over 20-year relationship but have yet to exchange vows.
Even before having their kids, Kournikova clarified she had no plans to get married since everything was "good." The "Bailamos" hitmaker confirmed his partner's statement, telling the reporters he had always tried to convince her to marry him, but "she paid no attention" to him.
"[Marriage] isn't important to me. I'm in a happy relationship — that's all that matters. I believe in commitment. I believe in being open and trusting each other and respecting each other completely," Kournikova told Women's Health in 2011.
Meanwhile, Iglesias shared a similar sentiment with Parade in 2012 when disclosing that marriage was not a high priority for them.
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn
In their 40 years of relarionship, Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have not walked down the aisle.
"It's not about the marriage. It's about the people and the relationship, and the will to stay together. And that's a big one because if you want it, you can have it," Hawn told People in 2020. "You've got to give things up, but the joy and the excitement of being together and touching the toes of somebody at night is really a nice feeling."
Despite their clarifications, the couple still constantly receive questions about their wedding plans. In 2023, Hawn told CNN's Chris Wallace that divorce was another reason they never wanted to be at the altar.
Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson
Even with over 20 years of relationship and four children, Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson never married.
"He said he saw me in [a Saturday Night Live] sketch and said, 'That's the girl I'm going to marry.' But I don't know. I wasn't there. Maybe he just told me that to be sweet," Rudolph told Town & Country.
Although they never made it official at a church, Rudolph revealed why she chose to refer to Anderson as her husband ever since.
"People know what that means. It means he's the father of my child, and I live with him, and we are a couple, and we are not going anywhere," the Grown Ups star revealed to The New York Times.
Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham
Oprah Winfrey has been open about her and Stedman Graham's decision not to get married. She once disclosed to Vogue why people never heard wedding bells after their 1992 engagement.
"We would not have stayed together, because marriage requires a different way of being in this world. His interpretation of what it means to be a husband and what it would mean for me to be a wife would have been pretty traditional, and I would not have been able to fit into that," said the talk show host.
Ricky Gervais and Jane Fallon
Since 1982, Ricky Gervais has been in a relationship with Jane Fallon. Although they have been together for decades, they decided not to tie the knot.
"We are married for all intents and purposes, everything's shared and actually our fake marriage has lasted longer than a real one ... but there's no point in us having an actual ceremony before the eyes of God because there is no God," the comedian told The Sunday Times.
Meanwhile, Fallon told the Daily Mail in 2018 that marriage had never been something either of them ever really needed."
They also never welcomed a child together since, according to Gervais, having kids would be "too much hassle."
Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale
and Bobby Cannavale call each other husband and wife despite not being married.
"I keep going, 'Let's get around to it, let's do it,'" Byrne explained to The Sydney Morning Herald after being asked why they never had nuptials. "And then, you know, you have a baby, and then, oh, there's another baby. It was kind of like that for us. I love weddings, and I know people [for whom] it's an important thing, and I respect that totally. I guess for us it's just been, we didn't do it, we'll do it, then — no! Pandemic."
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes
Due to their relatively private relationship, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes only sparked wedding rumors a decade after their relationship started. The Ghost Rider actress has called Gosling her husband in some of her interviews, but she never confirmed whether they had nuptials already.
Vin Diesel and Paloma Jiménez
Vin Diesel and Paloma Jiménez have three children together, but the pair never felt the urge to make their relationship appear in a marriage certificate. They have also maintained a very private romance.
"I'm not gonna put it out there on a magazine cover like some other actors. I come from the Harrison Ford, Marlon Brando, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino code of silence," said Diesel.
Wallace Shawn and Deborah Eisenberg
In 2022, Wallace Shawn responded to a question about whether he and Deborah Eisenberg would ever get married.
"There's a lot of associations with marriage that neither of us was ever interested in, including a possessiveness. 'My wife,' I don't particularly care for that, and I don't want anybody saying, 'This is my husband.' It has aspects of bringing society into your relationship where it's nobody's business really," he told Senior Planet.
Winona Ryder and Scott Mackinlay Hahn
Winona Ryder and Scott Mackinlay Hahn have been dating since 2011, but they have yet to take their relationship to the next level.
"Marriage? I don't know. I'd rather never have been married than been divorced a few times. Not that there's anything wrong with divorce, but I don't think I could do it if that was a possibility. When your parents are madly in love for 45 years, your standards are really high," she revealed in a 2016 interview.
A source also told Us Weekly in June 2022 the pair may eventually marry, but it's never been a priority.