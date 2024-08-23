11 Long-Term Celebrity Couples Who Never Got Married: From Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham to Ricky Gervais and Jane Fallon

A decade after Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid got engaged, the pair still have not tied the knot. They split in 2015 but later reconciled, although haven't gotten engaged yet.

However, in 2018, the Friends alum sparked marriage rumors when she called her partner "husband."

"We're not married. I'm married in my heart," Cox clarified, adding, "We have one [official ceremony] every morning when we look at each other."