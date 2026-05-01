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Joy Behar Blasts 'Hiding Out' Director for Making Her 'Cry' on Set of 1987 Movie: 'He Wasn't Nice to Me'

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Source: @theview/youtube

Joy Behar didn't have a great experience making 'Hiding Out.'

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May 1 2026, Published 3:33 p.m. ET

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Joy Behar still has a bone to pick with director Bob Giraldi nearly four decades after they worked together.

Her animosity for Giraldi came up on the Friday, May 1, episode of The View when Jon Cryer, who starred with her in 1987's Hiding Out, appeared on the talk show.

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Joy Behar Reunites With 'Hiding Out' Costar Jon Cryer

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Photo of Joy Behar and Jon Cryer both starred in 'Hiding Out.'
Source: @theview/youtube

Joy Behar and Jon Cryer both starred in 'Hiding Out.'

"How are you? Welcome back to the show," the comedian told the actor. "You were here several years ago, I think."

"It's been a little while. You and I? Destiny always brings us back together," the Two and Half Men alum joked.

"We did a movie together one time, Hiding Out," Behar informed the crowd, with Cryer saying they "go way back."

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Bob Giraldi Made Joy Behar Cry

Photo of The actress revealed director Bob Giraldi 'wasn't nice' to her on set.
Source: @theview/youtube

The actress revealed director Bob Giraldi 'wasn't nice' to her on set.

"I got in trouble. I started crying and everything," Behar recalled of the filming experience, to which co-host Sara Haines admitted, "I didn't think you were capable of crying."

"The director wasn't nice to me. So, I started crying," she shared. "And then I trashed him on TV, mercilessly!"

"See, so it all worked out!" Cryer declared.

According to IMDB, the movie follows "a young Boston stockbroker on the run from the mob who decides to hide out in his little cousin's small town, and accidentally enrolls as a high-school student."

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Source: @theview/youtube

Joy Behar got her revenge on the director by 'trashing him on TV.'

This isn't the first time Behar has spilled on not getting along with colleagues, as on a recent episode of the morning program's companion podcast, "Behind the Table," she confessed she doesn't always feel so chummy with her co-hosts: Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Whoopi Goldberg.

"I think it varies. Some days, I love everybody. And some days I don't. It has to do with my mood more than anything else, I think," she said.

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Joy Behar's Costars Sometimes Get on Her Nerves

Photo of The actress admitted she sometimes doesn't get along with all of her costars.
Source: @theview/youtube

The actress admitted she sometimes doesn't get along with all of her costars.

"Like today, I loved my girls. I loved my girls at the table. I even love you today," she quipped to podcast host and the show's executive producer, Brian Teta. "Some days I come in, and everybody is on my last nerve."

"I feel like you and I get along the best when we're fed up with everyone else," Teta noted. "You come to my room sometimes, you can't take any of the other ones."

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Photo of Joy Behar has been on and off 'The View' since its 1997 inception.
Source: @theview/youtube

Joy Behar has been on and off 'The View' since its 1997 inception.

Behar infamously butted heads with former co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck, who returned as a guest co-host in March.

"It’s like the old days with me and Elisabeth. How long were we here together?" Behar asked on the March 3 episode, to which Hasselbeck responded, "Too long... Just kidding!"

"Ten years together," she clarified. "Joy and I are like family, Whoopi and I are like family, and now I have new family. New sisters! So this is actually so sweet.”

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