Elisabeth Hasselbeck Insists She and Joy Behar 'Are Like Family' After Making Awkward Joke About the Comedian on 'The View'

Joy Behar and Elisabeth Hasselbeck refrained from getting into any heated spats when the latter returned to The View as a guest co-host — though the stars still endured an awkward moment on the show. The Tuesday, March 3, episode marked the first time the ladies were back working together in years, as the comedian wasn't on the March 2 installment.

Elisabeth Hasselbeck Makes Awkward Joke About Joy Behar

Elisabeth Hasselbeck Makes Awkward Joke About Joy Behar

"It’s like the old days with me and Elisabeth. How long were we here together?" Behar asked, to which Hasselbeck replied, "Too long... Just kidding!" "Ten years together," she clarified. "Joy and I are like family, Whoopi [Goldberg] and I are like family, and now I have new family. New sisters! So this is actually so sweet.” Hasselbeck pointed out how Behar and the EGOT winner watched her children grow up. "I said to Barbara Walters, ‘We’re going to get old on this show.’ She said, 'You’re going to get old anyway!'" Behar recalled. "She was right."

Joy Behar Mocked Elisabeth Hasselbeck's Outfit

Joy Behar Mocked Elisabeth Hasselbeck's Outfit

Behar wound up getting in a dig of her own, as Sunny Hostin revealed the TV star wasn't a fan of Hasselbeck's outfit. "You know you’re close to Joy when she starts making fun of the clothes that you’re wearing. She said outside that she looked like a Wedgwood China pattern," Hostin noted, to which the former Fox & Friends star replied, "Thank you, I appreciate that. I love this. It's a set." "It's like dinnerware, I could eat, like, a whole meal on you," Behar joked.

Source: @theview/x Elisabeth Hasselbeck insisted she and Joy Behar 'are like family.'

Hostin emphasized of Behar's teasing, "That's when you know Joy Behar loves you!" Behar and the Survivor alum brushed off any awkwardness as they reached out over the table to touch hands. "We're back! We're back, baby!" Hasselbeck declared. Hasselbeck was on the ABC series from 2003 to 2013, while Behar has been on and off the show since it's 1997 inception.

Source: mega Elisabeth Hasselbeck slammed her former costar for shading Carrie Underwood's decision to sing at Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration.

The My First Ex-Husband star and Hasselbeck have a long history, with their most recent tension erupting in 2025. The drama went down after Behar shamed Carrie Underwood for performing at Donald Trump's inauguration. Hasselbeck was angry with her former colleague's comment, writing on X, "That @TheView @JoyVBehar needs to simmer down off my friend." "Joy — @carrieunderwood is an INCREDIBLE WOMAN. You could learn from her strength," she penned in another post.

Source: @theview/x In 2025, Elisabeth Hasselbeck said 'The View' was 'sinking.'