Joy Behar Complains to 'The View' Producer About 'Problems' With the Show's Live Audience: 'You Need to Correct That'

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Joy Behar admitted cracking jokes on The View can be tricky since there's a new live audience every day — though she also playfully blamed a bland crowd on her boss. The topic came up when she was chatting with executive producer Brian Teta on the Tuesday, April 21, episode of the talk series' companion podcast, "Behind the Table."

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'I Can Only Be as Funny as the Audience Allows'

Source: @theview/youtube Joy Behar enjoys getting 'big laughs' while co-hosting 'The View.'

The comedian admitted it "feels good to get a big laugh." "I can only be as funny as the audience allows me to be. And this audience really was a good audience," she said of the April 21 episode of the ABC series. "So I was getting a lot of laughs." She admitted there were so many chuckles on the installment that she thought some of it "felt a little cheap." "They were laughing at everything," Behar, 83, said. "But you know, Taraji [P. Henson] and Cedric [the Entertainer] brought their audience with them."

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Source: @theview/youtube Joy Behar and Brian Teta explained the show's audience sometimes only consists of the guest star's fans.

"A lot of times, it feels like the audience — and I don't have any data for this — it feels like a lot of people come for the guests occasionally. Sometimes that's great," Teta, 49, shared. "Sometimes I think there's maybe a different audience that comes for a guest, if it's somebody who's from a different world than our show is."

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Brian Teta Weighs In

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Source: @theview/youtube Joy Behar appeared on the Tuesday, April 21, episode of 'Behind the Table.'

"You mean politically?" asked Behar. "Not even politically, but if it's someone from a comic book movie, and everyone's here because they love the guy here playing the new superhero, and they've never seen our show before, they're waiting for this guy to come out for the whole thing," he spilled. "That doesn't work in the same way."

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'You Need to Correct That'

Source: @theview/youtube The actress jokingly demanded her producer 'correct' the issue.

"Yeah, that's a problem," she confessed, then quipping, "You need to correct that." Teta assured his co-worker the audience still has "plenty of dedicated View fans that come here every day." "I got recognized on the subway this morning!" the producer continued, hinting at his shock, to which the actress replied, "Really? By your wife?" "No," he replied with a smile.

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Source: @theview/youtube Joy Behar has been on and off 'The View' since its 1997 inception.