Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar Crack Jokes About Donald Trump's Phallic-Looking Library: 'It's Ironic, Because He Can't Read'

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Whoopi Goldberg didn't censor herself when the ladies of The View discussed their horrified opinions about Donald Trump's new plan to establish a library in his name in Miami, Fla. The Tuesday, March 31, episode of the talk show displayed AI-generated renditions of the project, which featured a towering glass building with "TRUMP" on it.

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Whoopi Goldberg Laughs at Donald Trump's Library Plans

Source: @theview/x Whoopi Goldberg thought Donald Trump's proposed library looked like 'a giant p----.'

"Look, there's so much crazy stuff going on. The fact that... did you see the rendition of the library that he's building?" the TV star asked as she began to laugh. "It's a giant... it looks like a giant p----," she confessed, sparking laughter from the audience. "It's just this giant thing." "Oh, let me see that," quipped Joy Behar of the rendition.

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'He Can't Read'

Source: @theview/x Joy Behar joked about the irony of the president's library, quipping, 'he can't read.'

"It's ironic, because he can't read as it is," Behar joked. "This big library!" Goldberg continued to be in disbelief over the situation, saying, "It's just this giant thing!" "It's like, where are you putting that? And why are you building a bunker under the White House?" she asked, referring to new reports. "The White House doesn't belong [to you]. It's not your building. You don't own the building! You can't just put stuff there. It's not your house!"

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TRUMP PLANS LIBRARY IN MIAMI, INCLUDING TWO GOLD STATUES OF HIMSELF: 'The View' weighs in on Pres. Trump revealing the hidden secrets beneath his $400 million ballroom and how the sky is the limit when it comes to plans for his presidential library. pic.twitter.com/TU93qxGgkT — The View (@TheView) March 31, 2026 Source: @theview/x Donald Trump unveiled plans to build a presidential library in Miami, Florida.

Sunny Hostin also dissed the building's appearance and doubted the POTUS' intentions. "His rendition of the library was fascinating to me, because first of all, it has of course the gold entrance, because he thinks gold is regal and looks appropriate. He puts his name on everything. He also has this huge gold statue of himself..." she noted. "And I compared it immediately to President [Barack] Obama's presidential center, not a library, that I think should be the standard for what a presidential library does," she shared. "He's not even calling it a library, he's calling it the presidential center because he says it's a living civic center to teach people about civics."

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Sunny Hostin Compliments Barack Obama's Library

Source: @erictrump/x Eric Trump shared an AI video of his dad's plans.

She went on to say that Obama's Chicago, Ill., center will have a fully digital library for kids, sports courts, community spaces and more. "So I think the stark contrast is interesting, because President Trump will never be the type of president [that] President Obama was," the prosecutor said, prompting applause from the live audience. "And he lives rent-free in [Trump's] mind. That stark difference, I think, says it all."

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Source: @theview/x 'The View' co-hosts also slammed the president for renovating the White House since it's not his personal property.