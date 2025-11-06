Joy Behar Admits She 'Doesn't Want to Wear a Brazier Anymore' After She's Called Out for Her 'Dominatrix' Outfit on 'The View'
Nov. 6 2025, Published 1:35 p.m. ET
Things got awkward — and spicy — on the Thursday, November 6, episode of The View
As the show kicked off, Whoopi Goldberg turned her attention to Joy Behar, who was rubbing her hands together near her chest. Her actions sparked the Ghost star to admit on live TV, "I thought you were moving your bra around. I don't know what's happening."
Joy Behar Isn't a Fan of Bras
After the situation was cleared up, Alyssa Farah Griffin joked of Behar's black leather outfit, "She is dressed like a dominatrix, though."
"Why do I have to wear a brazier anymore? I don't want to do it anymore," Behar confessed. "I just don't."
Whoopi Goldberg's Bra Confession
"Well, just let them go!" suggested Goldberg, to which Behar replied, "No, you can't have things hanging around like that. Not on TV anyway!"
"Just so you know, I've been hanging for years. You know!" the EGOT winner quipped.
'The View' Hosts Discussed Bras Earlier This Year
This isn't the first time the ladies have discussed their distaste for undergarments, as the topic came up on the May 20 episode of the ABC series.
"You know what I feel like doing right now? Letting these girls loose!" Behar declared. "Back up! Back up! I'm taking the whole thing off."
Goldberg chimed in to admit she doesn't "wear a bra," which caused the audience to laugh and cheer.
"She liberated those girls a long time ago!" joked Behar, to which the actress spilled, "I have not worn a bra in 50 years. It's too uncomfortable and I don't mind if they hit the floor, they're mine."
Joy Behar's Saucy 'WWHL' Moment
Behar also joked about her chest while on Watch What Happens Live in September.
When Behar shared potential Real Housewives taglines for herself, she revealed her first choice would be, "Take a little time to enjoy this view" while unbuttoning her sweater and pushing out her chest.
The next day on The View, her costars teased her over the "thirst trap."
"That is not a thirst trap," she said, sparking Ana Navarro to liken the move to "soft p---."
"Why would you show the twins if you weren’t wanting attention?" asked Sara Haines, to which Behar replied, "Because it was a joke. I’m a comedian, hello!"