Joy Behar Hilariously Declares She Wants to Let Her 'Girls Loose' on 'The View' as Costars Discuss Bras: Watch

Joy Behar then hilariously chimed in, "You know what I feel like doing right now? Letting these girls loose! Back up! Back up! I'm taking the whole thing off."

When the stars asked Whoopi Goldberg to weigh in, she confessed, "I don't wear a bra."

After the audience laughed and cheered, the actress revealed she clips her microphone pack on her "underwear" instead.

Behar then quipped, "She liberated those girls a long time ago!"

"I have not worn a bra in 50 years," Goldberg admitted. "It's too uncomfortable and I don't mind if they hit the floor, they're mine."