Joy Behar Hilariously Declares She Wants to Let Her 'Girls Loose' on 'The View' as Costars Discuss Bras: Watch
The ladies of The View cracked each other up as they each discussed the way they put on a bra.
The topic came up on the Tuesday, May 20, episode after "Reasonably Shady" co-hosts Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon talked about it on their podcast.
'The View' Co-Hosts Share How They Put on Bras
"That's the only way," Alyssa Farah Griffin noted of Dixon's technique, who said she snaps it on in the front and then twists it to the back.
"No, Gizelle's doing it the right way," Sunny Hostin commented. "You put your arms in first..."
Griffin was shocked at Hostin's words, noting she must be very "flexible."
Joy Behar then hilariously chimed in, "You know what I feel like doing right now? Letting these girls loose! Back up! Back up! I'm taking the whole thing off."
When the stars asked Whoopi Goldberg to weigh in, she confessed, "I don't wear a bra."
After the audience laughed and cheered, the actress revealed she clips her microphone pack on her "underwear" instead.
Behar then quipped, "She liberated those girls a long time ago!"
"I have not worn a bra in 50 years," Goldberg admitted. "It's too uncomfortable and I don't mind if they hit the floor, they're mine."
Whoopi Goldberg Confesses She Hasn't Worn a Bra in 50 Years
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Elsewhere in the interview, the women chatted about Jake Tapper's new book, Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again.
"Why is this important to know now? Because it just seems to me we got a lot of stuff to be concerned about at the moment," Goldberg asked, referring to how she believes President Donald Trump's decisions are hurting the country.
Joy Behar Takes Jab at Donald Trump
Behar took center stage and listed some of the issues going on in America, calling them "Trump’s atrocities."
"This is what we’re concerned about now: Cutting Medicaid, slashing funding for cancer research, rising prices because of tariffs, dismantling USAID — which helps children who are poor around the world — destroying due process, ending birthright citizenship, dismantling the department of education, rolling back regulations on air and water quality," she ranted. "Destroying our relationships with allies like Canada and the U.K. and targeting his political opponents."
The comedian added, "and not only that, but he also said Joe Biden has 'stage 9 cancer.' Oh really? Where did he come up with that?"
"When is Jake Tapper going to write about the cognitive decline of the person who is in charge right now?" she asked, prompting a round of applause from the audience.
Trump was referring to Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis, which was described as "characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone."