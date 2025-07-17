or
Joy Behar Thinks 'Donald Trump Is Being So Dumb' for 'Attacking' His Supporters Who Want Jeffrey Epstein Files Released

Composite photo of Joy Behar, Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: ABC;@theview/x;mega

Joy Behar is confused by Donald Trump's recent behavior.

By:

July 17 2025, Published 3:21 p.m. ET

Another episode of The View, another discussion on the Jeffrey Epstein files.

On Thursday, July 17, the popular talk show once again kicked off by chatting about the ongoing situation and how President Donald Trump has criticized his supporters for wanting more answers about the late s-- offender's crimes and who else may have been involved.

'The View' Costars Ponder Why Donald Trump Is Criticizing His Supporters

joy behar donald trump dumb attacking supporters want jeffrey epstein files released
Source: ABC;@theview/x

Joy Behar believes Donald Trump's supporters aren't going to be happy he called them 'stupid.'

The program played a video clip in which the POTUS claimed Democrats created the Epstein list as a "hoax," going on to call some Republicans "stupid."

After the footage, Whoopi Goldberg expressed, "This is the Democrats’ fault? It’s very, very freaky, but a lot of his supporters are still convinced there is a cover-up happening. How are they going to feel about being called... [gasps] stupid?"

"I don’t think they like it," replied Joy Behar.

joy behar donald trump dumb attacking supporters want jeffrey epstein files released
Source: mega

Trump is now claiming the Jeffrey Epstein files are a hoax made up by Democrats.

Alyssa Farah Griffin thought Trump was using a terrible strategy in his response, sharing, "If Trump is trying to convince people there’s no there, there, there’s nothing to see there, he’s doing literally the exact opposite of what you would do."

"Firing the prosecutor who tried Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, that’s going to open the door to 1,000 more questions. Claiming it’s all a hoax by Democrats, despite the fact that Epstein was tried and died during his first term, not when Joe Biden was in office, and then attacking his own supporters while they’re already unhappy..." she spilled.

Joy Behar Calls Donald Trump 'Dumb'

joy behar donald trump dumb attacking supporters want jeffrey epstein files released
Source: ABC;@theview/x

'The View' has discussed the hot topic on every episode so far this week.

"My question is, why is Donald Trump being so dumb?" Behar asked, wondering why he's "attacking his own base."

Behar has called out Trump on other episodes of The View for the way he's going about the Epstein drama, as she pointed out how the two men were once friends.

On the July 9 installment, a video played of Pam Bondi referring to how a minute of footage is missing from outside Epstein's jail cell the night he committed suicide, prompting Trump to interrupt and ask, "Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy's been talked about for years. We have Texas, we have this and that. And people are still talking about this guy? This creep?"

On the ABC series, Behar said, "he calls him a creep in this particular video. By the way, he seems very defensive to me. But besides that, in 2002, he told New York Magazine, 'I've known Jeff for 15 years. A terrific guy. He's a lot of fun to be with. It's even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.'"

"That's Trump. That's Trump in 2002," the TV star pointed out. "Today he called him a creep. You guys do the math."

