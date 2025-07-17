Joy Behar Thinks 'Donald Trump Is Being So Dumb' for 'Attacking' His Supporters Who Want Jeffrey Epstein Files Released

On the July 9 installment, a video played of Pam Bondi referring to how a minute of footage is missing from outside Epstein's jail cell the night he committed suicide, prompting Trump to interrupt and ask, "Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy's been talked about for years. We have Texas, we have this and that. And people are still talking about this guy? This creep?"

On the ABC series, Behar said, "he calls him a creep in this particular video. By the way, he seems very defensive to me. But besides that, in 2002, he told New York Magazine, 'I've known Jeff for 15 years. A terrific guy. He's a lot of fun to be with. It's even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.'"

"That's Trump. That's Trump in 2002," the TV star pointed out. "Today he called him a creep. You guys do the math."