The View's Joy Behar Blasts Donald Trump for Calling Jeffrey Epstein a 'Creep' Years After the President Raved He Was a 'Terrific Guy'
Joy Behar called out President Donald Trump for changing his tune on Jeffrey Epstein.
On the Wednesday, July 9, episode of The View, the co-hosts discussed the White House's update that there's one minute of video footage missing from the camera situated outside the late s-- offender's jail cell. The reveal came after they claimed there was no Epstein "client list."
The show then played a clip of a reporter asking Pam Bondi about the missing minute, which spurred Trump to interject and ask, "Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy's been talked about for years. We have Texas, we have this and that. And people are still talking about this guy? This creep?"
Joy Behar Criticizes Donald Trump for Changing His Tune on Epstein
Back on the talk show, Behar noted, "he calls him a creep in this particular video. By the way, he seems very defensive to me. But besides that, in 2002, he told New York Magazine, "'I've known Jeff for 15 years. A terrific guy. He's a lot of fun to be with. It's even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.'"
"That's Trump. That's Trump in 2002," the comedian emphasized. "Today he called him a creep. You guys do the math."
Sunny Hostin Gives Her Opinion
Costar Sunny Hostin agreed with Behar and gave her opinion on the missing video footage.
"When I worked with the Department of Justice, you work hand in hand with the Bureau of Prisons... The Bureau of Prisons used to be very, very regulated. I find it very suspicious that there's a minute missing. And that there's only one camera angle," the lawyer said. "I have been inside the FDC. I've been inside of Riker's. There were cameras everywhere. So I find the fact that there's missing documentation — that doesn't make sense."
"And the other thing: Trump saying, 'Why are we talking about Epstein?' He talked about Epstein endlessly!" she stated.
Hostin clarified she wasn't accusing the POTUS of being involved in the pedophile's crimes, but pointed out, "there are videos and photos of Trump and Epstein together. All of that has been widely reported, and all of a sudden, he doesn't want to talk about Epstein and his friend is a creep?"
Epstein committed suicide in his jail cell in 2019 after being arrested for the s-- trafficking of minors. He previously served for procuring a child for prostitution.