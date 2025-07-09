The View's Joy Behar Blasts Donald Trump for Calling Jeffrey Epstein a 'Creep' Years After the President Raved He Was a 'Terrific Guy'

On the Wednesday, July 9, episode of The View , the co-hosts discussed the White House's update that there's one minute of video footage missing from the camera situated outside the late s-- offender's jail cell. The reveal came after they claimed there was no Epstein "client list."

The show then played a clip of a reporter asking Pam Bondi about the missing minute, which spurred Trump to interject and ask, "Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy's been talked about for years. We have Texas, we have this and that. And people are still talking about this guy? This creep?"

Back on the talk show, Behar noted, "he calls him a creep in this particular video. By the way, he seems very defensive to me. But besides that, in 2002, he told New York Magazine, "'I've known Jeff for 15 years. A terrific guy. He's a lot of fun to be with. It's even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.'"

"That's Trump. That's Trump in 2002," the comedian emphasized. "Today he called him a creep. You guys do the math."