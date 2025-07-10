Joy Behar Jokes Her Old 'Grim' Job of Teaching at a Mental Hospital 'Prepared' Her for 'The View'
On the Thursday, July 10, episode of The View, the women shared the mundane and "grim" jobs they had before making it in showbiz.
While some of the gigs, such as Sunny Hostin's role at TGI Friday's, were relatable, Joy Behar threw a curveball by revealing, "I once worked at a mental hospital, which prepared me for this show."
The audience erupted into laughter at the comedian's joke.
Joy Behar's 'Grim' Jobs
Behar revealed she used to "teach" at Kings Park Psychiatric Center.
If that wasn't surprising enough, the TV star spilled on another unexpected job she held in the medical field.
"I also worked at Saint Vincent’s Hospital in the pathology lab where I had to take organs off the dumbwaiter and then the doctors would describe what it was and I’d have to type all that up," she explained.
"Then the pathologist would come in and tell you whether the person would live or die. I knew ahead of time whether the person would live or die," she noted. "That was a hard job."
Alyssa Farah Griffin Used to Be a Caterer
Alyssa Farah Griffin used to work for a catering service, recalling how she "was in a panic and sweat for hours" during a 2,000 person event because of the disorganization.
"Everyone needs those jobs that build character," she insisted. "Anything where you're on your feet, working with your hands, dealing with people who may not be nice to you, I think kind of builds character."
Whoopi Goldberg Angers Fans
Whoopi Goldberg shared a story of how her boss pranked her during her first day as a mortuary cosmetologist, a job she has previously raved over.
The actress sparked backlash a few days prior when she admitted she found it tough to be a panelist on the talk show.
After the live audience welcomed the costars with a huge round of applause, Goldberg shared, "Let us say this to you: Thank you for that, because sometimes this gig can feel like... h---. And sometimes you feel like people are just angry at you all the time, so to get a welcome like this this morning, we really appreciate it."
Goldberg's remark didn't sit well with some, with one person writing online, "I bet the real h--- on The View is backstage, where the crew has to deal with these dismal women when the cameras are off them."
"LOL why don't you just retire and leave us alone?!" another individual questioned. "You're like 70 something years old, so go do whatever 70 year olds like to do today LOL."
A third person suggested she "leave" the ABC series.