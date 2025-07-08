Whoopi Goldberg Urged to Retire by 'The View' Fans After She Shockingly Admits Starring on the Show Can 'Sometimes Feel Like H---'

As usual, the live audience cheered as the co-hosts walked onto the set and took their seats to begin the Hot Topics segment, but the crowd refused to simmer down even after the actress tried to start the show by saying, "Well, hello, hello, hello! Welcome to The View!"

Whoopi Goldberg kicked off the Tuesday, July 8, episode of The View in a very unexpected way.

Whoopi Goldberg admitted it can 'feel like h---' to work on 'The View.'

The EGOT winner and her costars were all beaming, with some people giving them a standing ovation.

"Let us say this to you: Thank you for that, because sometimes this gig can feel like... h---," Goldberg shockingly confessed, sparking everyone to laugh. "And sometimes you feel like people are just angry at you all the time, so to get a welcome like this this morning, we really appreciate it."

Fans then gave the women another round of applause.