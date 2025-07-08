Whoopi Goldberg Urged to Retire by 'The View' Fans After She Shockingly Admits Starring on the Show Can 'Sometimes Feel Like H---'
Whoopi Goldberg kicked off the Tuesday, July 8, episode of The View in a very unexpected way.
As usual, the live audience cheered as the co-hosts walked onto the set and took their seats to begin the Hot Topics segment, but the crowd refused to simmer down even after the actress tried to start the show by saying, "Well, hello, hello, hello! Welcome to The View!"
Whoopi Goldberg Disses 'The View'
The EGOT winner and her costars were all beaming, with some people giving them a standing ovation.
"Let us say this to you: Thank you for that, because sometimes this gig can feel like... h---," Goldberg shockingly confessed, sparking everyone to laugh. "And sometimes you feel like people are just angry at you all the time, so to get a welcome like this this morning, we really appreciate it."
Fans then gave the women another round of applause.
The Comedian Receives Backlash for Her Comment
Goldberg's remark didn't sit well with some, with one person writing online, "I bet the real h--- on The View is backstage, where the crew has to deal with these dismal women when the cameras are off them."
"LOL why don't you just retire and leave us alone?!" another person asked. "You're like 70 something years old, so go do whatever 70 year olds like to do today LOL."
Another suggested she "leave" the talk show.
Has Whoopi Goldberg Considered Retirement?
Though the mother-of-one, 69, has been on the series since 2007, when she was asked about potential retirement plans in March 2024, she exclusively told OK!, "I haven't really given it any thought."
Goldberg has been embroiled in several controversies on the ABC program, most recently getting hate for her comments in which she claimed living in Iran is as tough as it is for a Black person to be in America.
"In the year 2025 in the United States, is nothing like if I step foot wearing this outfit into Iran right now," co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin argued, to which Goldberg replied, "It is the same [if you're Black].'"
The star not only got skewered online, but even professionals such as Dr. Sheila Nazarian — who fled Iran as a child after her fathered was named on a hit list — expressed their outrage over her words.
"Whoopi Goldberg’s comparison between being Black in America and living under Iran’s authoritarian regime is deeply misguided and dismisses the brutal realities faced by millions of Iranians," Dr. Nazarian told a news outlet.
"While racism is a serious and ongoing challenge in the U.S., comparing this to life under a totalitarian theocracy like Iran is not only inaccurate — it’s offensive to those who suffer daily under that regime," she continued. "In Iran, the government controls nearly every aspect of life. People can be imprisoned, tortured, raped or even executed for peaceful protests, for criticizing the regime, or simply expressing their opinions online."