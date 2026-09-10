ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Joy Behar Slams King Charles' 'Grudge' Over Harry and Meghan's Return to U.K., Says Diana Would Have Welcomed Them Source: MEGA Joy Behar candidly called out King Charles' 'grudge' over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to England after six years. OK! Staff Sept. 10 2026, Updated 8:42 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Joy Behar has something to say about King Charles' resentment over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to the U.K. Weighing in on Charles' letter that made it clear that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will remain private citizens despite their return, she told Extra, “Boy, he holds a grudge.”

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Source: MEGA Joy Behar said Princess Diana would not have treated Prince Harry's return the same way as King Charles.

Joy went on to say that Harry's late mom, Princess Diana, wouldn't have treated them the same way as Charles. According to The View co-host, “Diana would have never let that happen if she were around. She would welcome them with open arms.”

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were Reportedly 'Surprised' By King Charles' Letter

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly taken aback by King Charles' letter.

Meanwhile, reports have it that Harry and Meghan were actually “a little surprised” when they received Charles' letter. According to the letter, the two will not be working royals allowed to carry out official engagements now that they have returned to the U.K. They also cannot use the titles of "His and Her Royal Highness." The letter made it clear, ahead of Harry and Meghan's public appearances, that any engagements carried out by them will be in a private capacity and they will not be representing the Royal Family.

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Source: MEGA King Charles released an official letter to clarify Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's status as they moved back to the U.K.

The letter was intended to clarify Harry and Meghan's status as they moved back from California with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, last month. Apparently, the duo wasn't informed about the fact that they would remain private citizens “in advance,” according to their spokesperson. Commenting on the issue, Joy asked, “Can't they have a minute where they don't want to be royals and then come back to be royals?”

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Source: MEGA Joy Behar slammed King Charles over his 'grudge' over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return.