Joy Behar Slams King Charles' 'Grudge' Over Harry and Meghan's Return to U.K., Says Diana Would Have Welcomed Them
Sept. 10 2026, Updated 8:42 a.m. ET
Joy Behar has something to say about King Charles' resentment over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to the U.K.
Weighing in on Charles' letter that made it clear that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will remain private citizens despite their return, she told Extra, “Boy, he holds a grudge.”
Joy went on to say that Harry's late mom, Princess Diana, wouldn't have treated them the same way as Charles.
According to The View co-host, “Diana would have never let that happen if she were around. She would welcome them with open arms.”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were Reportedly 'Surprised' By King Charles' Letter
Meanwhile, reports have it that Harry and Meghan were actually “a little surprised” when they received Charles' letter.
According to the letter, the two will not be working royals allowed to carry out official engagements now that they have returned to the U.K.
They also cannot use the titles of "His and Her Royal Highness."
The letter made it clear, ahead of Harry and Meghan's public appearances, that any engagements carried out by them will be in a private capacity and they will not be representing the Royal Family.
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The letter was intended to clarify Harry and Meghan's status as they moved back from California with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, last month.
Apparently, the duo wasn't informed about the fact that they would remain private citizens “in advance,” according to their spokesperson.
Commenting on the issue, Joy asked, “Can't they have a minute where they don't want to be royals and then come back to be royals?”
Joy Behar Celebrated Her Record of Hosting Most Seasons of an American Talk Show
Meanwhile, during the same episode, Joy also celebrated a major career milestone: She holds a record of officially having hosted more seasons of an American talk show than any other woman.
Commenting on her iconic record, she said, “It seems rather long to me. You know, as I said on the air, I said to Barbara [Walters], ‘We’re going to get old on this show.’ She said, ‘We’re going to get old anyway.’ She was right.”
“I can’t believe I beat Regis [Philbin] and the Jolly Green Giant and Oprah [Winfrey],” Behar quipped. “It’s 28 years because I was fired, you know, a couple of times. Then they begged me to come back.”
She also said that she feels like she is “performing some kind of service” for the American people by speaking her mind.