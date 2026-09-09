Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Already Facing Harsh Reality of U.K. Return as King Charles Restricts Their Royal Roles, Sources Say

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Still Non-Working Royals

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved back to England on August 26 after six years away.

The Suits star, 45, and the Spare author, 41, departed from the royal family in 2020 and touched down in England on August 26. The pair flew back across the pond so their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, could attend school there. On Monday, September 7, the monarch, 77, penned a guidance letter to British government officials where he stated the Sussexes shall remain "private citizens," and will not be undertaking official royal responsibilities.

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the U.K. so their kids could go to school.

"Harry and Meghan never came back to Britain believing they could simply pick up where they left off or automatically regain their positions as working royals. They understood that the arrangements agreed when they stepped away from official duties remained in place," a source dished to RadarOnline.com recently. Another insider also noted: "What has taken them aback is how quickly and emphatically [Buckingham] Palace has moved to restate those restrictions following their return."

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hoped to Establish a 'New Life' in the U.K.

Source: MEGA King Charles' letter noted the Sussexes will stay 'private individuals.'

"They had hoped there would be enough space to establish a new life here, pursue their charitable interests and rebuild relationships without immediately finding themselves confronted by the divisions of the past," the individual went on. Instead, Meghan and Harry are “being reminded in very explicit terms” of where the royal limits actually lie. "That has inevitably prompted some difficult conversations between them about what their future in the U.K. is realistically going to look like, and they are already questioning their return to Britain," the source said.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Stepped Down as Senior Royals in 2020

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry asked Queen Elizabeth for a 'half-in, half-out' arrangement before they left the royal family.