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Joy Behar, 84, May Return to 'The View' This Week After Missing Several Episodes Due to Shoulder Injury: Insider

Image of Joy Behar
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar has been missing from 'The View.'

Oct. 12 2026, Published 3:14 p.m. ET

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Joy Behar has missed several episode of The View after suffering a major shoulder injury, but insiders are hopeful she'll be back sooner rather than later.

On October 8, a source shared, "Joy is taking a little time to recover from a dislocated shoulder. We hope to see her back at the table next week."

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Behar’s Long-Awaited Return

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Image of Joy Behar
Source: MEGA

Behar has been absent for over a week.

Behar first missed the Thursday, October 1, episode of The View before her injury, and she also missed the next day’s broadcast as well.

Her absence continued when she didn’t show up for Saturday’s pre-taped Weekend View show. Debbie Matenopoulos, who was on the show with Behar, the late Barbara Walters, Star Jones, and Meredith Vieira, filled in and sat in the moderator’s chair instead.

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Behar’s Initial Absence

Image of Joy Behar
Source: MEGA

Behar has missed a few days of 'The View' after dislocating her shoulder.

Behar also missed the live “Behind the Table” presentation in New York earlier this month.

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Celebrating Behar’s Birthday

Split Image of Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar
Source: MEGA

Goldberg read a note from Behar celebrating her 84th birthday.

Although she was missing from the production days, the cast still marked her 84th birthday on the show.

"Despite sharing a birthday with Vladimir Putin, she does not have the Russian plague,” Whoopi Goldberg quipped of the message Behar sent in to the show.

“She’s still healing up after dislocating her shoulder," Goldberg added. "What we’re saying is: Get better fast so we can celebrate you back here on The View."

Ana Navarro chimed in to say, "I’m still getting over the fact that Joy shares a birthday with Vladimir Putin."

Added Alyssa Farah Griffin , "I share a birthday with Xi Jinping, so yeah, dictators and The View hosts!"

The official Instagram account for The View also wished Behar well, penning, "We’re sending birthday wishes to our beloved @joyvbehar! 🎉🎊."

Behar’s Other Absences

Image of Joy Behar
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar has been previously absent from the show after injuring her foot in 2025.

In 2025, Behar missed a few episodes after injuring her foot. It was later revealed that she dropped a digital device and broke her toe.

"They put toes together because it’s broken, and it’s very, very, very painful. I do not recommend you dropping anything on your toes,” she said at the time.

Earlier this year, the playwright took a small break from the show to present her play My First Ex-Husband in London on the U.K. stage.

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