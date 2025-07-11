Joy Behar Questions If 'Undocumented Immigrants' Are Working at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Estate Amid His ICE Raids
As the costars of The View slammed Donald Trump's ongoing ICE raids and his Alligator Alcatraz facility, Joy Behar noted the president may be guilty of employing undocumented immigrants for his own companies.
During the Friday, July 11, discussion, the comedian had a sly smile on her face when she asked Ana Navarro, "Ana, do you think there are any undocumented immigrants at Mar-a-Lago?"
Had Donald Trump Hired Undocumented Immigrants?
"Actually you may joke about it, but..." Navarro said, to which the comedian interrupted and replied, "I'm not joking."
"When Donald Trump was first running there were reports and there were cases put out in the media of undocumented immigrants working at his resorts and hotels, that were working for him," Navarro continued. "So the answer would've been yes."
Ana Navarro Slams People Who Support Alligator Alcatraz
Navarro went on to slam people who have been taking photos in front of the Alligator Alcatraz sign since detainees brought there by ICE have complained about the deplorable conditions.
"If you're out there in the Everglades, driving out there and getting out of your car to take a picture as if it were the Eiffel Tower, you are a racist and you are a horrible human being," she declared, sparking the audience to applaud her words.
Navarro Attacks Donald Trump's ICE Raids
The Nicaragua native also attacked Trump over the raids.
"This is not just about undocumented immigrants," she explained. "When you're taking away temporary protective status, when you're putting legal permanent residents, detaining and deporting them, when you're threatening U.S. citizens that you don't like that you're going to take away their citizenship — naturalized ones — when you are talking about birthright citizenship and taking that away, this is not about going after the criminals and the gang members, this is about making America white again and 'otherizing' everybody who's an immigrant."
"Think about this: at the same time they are rounding up Latino immigrants, brown immigrants, they are opening up their doors for white South Africanos fleeing from a nonexistent genocide," Navarro stated. "This is about one, deporting people, and two, scaring people out of this country."
"This is why they sent people to a gulag in El Salvador, a gulag where people only leave if their dead," she noted, adding the POTUS also sent "military personnel" into children's parks in Los Angeles, California.
When the co-hosts asked why other Republicans aren't hitting back at Trump's decisions, Navarro responded, "Because they're a bunch of cowards." She included her former "friend" Marco Rubio in that group.