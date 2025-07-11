Politics Joy Behar Questions If 'Undocumented Immigrants' Are Working at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Estate Amid His ICE Raids Source: abc;@theview/x;mega Joy Behar called out Donald Trump on 'The View.'

As the costars of The View slammed Donald Trump's ongoing ICE raids and his Alligator Alcatraz facility, Joy Behar noted the president may be guilty of employing undocumented immigrants for his own companies. During the Friday, July 11, discussion, the comedian had a sly smile on her face when she asked Ana Navarro, "Ana, do you think there are any undocumented immigrants at Mar-a-Lago?"

Had Donald Trump Hired Undocumented Immigrants?

Source: abc;@theview/x Joy Behar questioned whether Donald Trump has undocumented immigrants working at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

"Actually you may joke about it, but..." Navarro said, to which the comedian interrupted and replied, "I'm not joking." "When Donald Trump was first running there were reports and there were cases put out in the media of undocumented immigrants working at his resorts and hotels, that were working for him," Navarro continued. "So the answer would've been yes."

Ana Navarro Slams People Who Support Alligator Alcatraz

Source: abc;@theview/x Ana Navarro slammed those who see Alligator Alcatraz as a tourist attraction.

Navarro went on to slam people who have been taking photos in front of the Alligator Alcatraz sign since detainees brought there by ICE have complained about the deplorable conditions. "If you're out there in the Everglades, driving out there and getting out of your car to take a picture as if it were the Eiffel Tower, you are a racist and you are a horrible human being," she declared, sparking the audience to applaud her words.

Navarro Attacks Donald Trump's ICE Raids

Source: mega Navarro said there were reports from years ago that claimed Trump had hired undocumented immigrants.

The Nicaragua native also attacked Trump over the raids. "This is not just about undocumented immigrants," she explained. "When you're taking away temporary protective status, when you're putting legal permanent residents, detaining and deporting them, when you're threatening U.S. citizens that you don't like that you're going to take away their citizenship — naturalized ones — when you are talking about birthright citizenship and taking that away, this is not about going after the criminals and the gang members, this is about making America white again and 'otherizing' everybody who's an immigrant."

Source: mega Navarro feels the president is trying to 'make America white again.'