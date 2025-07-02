Donald Trump Leaves MSNBC Host in Shock After His 'Dysfunctional' Comments on 'Alligator Alcatraz' Go Viral: 'His Mind Does Not Work'

MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell unleashed on President Donald Trump’s cognitive and mental state during the Tuesday, July 1, broadcast of The Last Word.

O’Donnell brought up a clip from the president’s recent press conference on the new migrant detention facility dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz,” which will hold up to 3,000 migrants in an effort to crack down on illegal immigration.

“Watch this stunning exhibition of the emptiness and total dysfunction of Donald Trump’s mind that is worse than anything ever seen in the mind of any president of any country,” the host said.