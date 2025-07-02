Donald Trump Leaves MSNBC Host in Shock After His 'Dysfunctional' Comments on 'Alligator Alcatraz' Go Viral: 'His Mind Does Not Work'
MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell unleashed on President Donald Trump’s cognitive and mental state during the Tuesday, July 1, broadcast of The Last Word.
O’Donnell brought up a clip from the president’s recent press conference on the new migrant detention facility dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz,” which will hold up to 3,000 migrants in an effort to crack down on illegal immigration.
“Watch this stunning exhibition of the emptiness and total dysfunction of Donald Trump’s mind that is worse than anything ever seen in the mind of any president of any country,” the host said.
Donald Trump Mocked for Not 'Understanding' a Reporter's Question
“This was a simple question,” O’Donnell added. “Couldn’t be simpler. Watch Donald Trump’s repeated inability to understand that simple question.”
A video of the president answering a Fox News reporter then appeared on the screen, where he floated off into a rant about how much he loves Florida, where the facility resides.
Donald Trump Declares His 'Love' for the State of Florida
“Look, this is my home state; I love it,” Trump told the Fox News reporter after he was asked about how long detainees will be held at "Alligator Alcatraz."
“I love your government,” he continued. “I love all the people around. These are all friends of mine. They know them very well… I feel very comfortable in the state. I’ll spend a lot of time here.”
- Donald Trump's Cognitive Decline in 'Plain View' After Series of Flubs and Incoherent Speeches, Lawrence O'Donnell Claims
- Donald Trump's Top Aide Attacks MSNBC Host for Calling Out President's 'Mental Illness'
- Donald Trump Is 'Surrounded Entirely by Enablers' Trying to Hide the Former President's Cognitive Decline, White House Reporters Says
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Donald Trump Slammed for His Old Age
His words of admiration for the Everglades were exactly what O’Donnell needed to dig deeper into his scathing mockery of the president and his mental state.
“That’s right. Donald Trump thought the question was, ‘How much time are you going to spend in Florida?’” O’Donnell stated. “That’s what a lot of 79-year-old guys get when they move to Florida. How much time are you going to spend in Florida?”
Donald Trump's 'Creeping Dementia'
O’Donnell continued by slamming the president for having dementia, a claim made by many critics. “The rest of the answer gets even worse,” he said. “I stopped it there to spare you hearing the actual sound of the banality of Donald Trump’s creeping dementia and his cruelty.”
“He’s not there,” O’Donnell said. “There’s a character named Donald Trump with a red hat and orange makeup who shows up at these events, and words come out of his mouth, but he’s not there.”
The host concluded his segment about Trump by saying, “His mind, as exhibited from that response to that very simple question, does not work. And that is a crisis for the United States of America.”