or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > President Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Leaves MSNBC Host in Shock After His 'Dysfunctional' Comments on 'Alligator Alcatraz' Go Viral: 'His Mind Does Not Work'

photo of Lawrence O'Donnell and Donald Trump
Source: MSNBC;MEGA

Lawrence O'Donnell came down hard on the president for his declining cognitive state.

By:

July 2 2025, Published 6:52 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell unleashed on President Donald Trump’s cognitive and mental state during the Tuesday, July 1, broadcast of The Last Word.

O’Donnell brought up a clip from the president’s recent press conference on the new migrant detention facility dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz,” which will hold up to 3,000 migrants in an effort to crack down on illegal immigration.

“Watch this stunning exhibition of the emptiness and total dysfunction of Donald Trump’s mind that is worse than anything ever seen in the mind of any president of any country,” the host said.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Mocked for Not 'Understanding' a Reporter's Question

donald trump dysfunctional alligator alcatraz his mind does not work
Source: MSNBC

Lawrence O'Donnell did not hold back about the president's 'dysfunctional' answer.

“This was a simple question,” O’Donnell added. “Couldn’t be simpler. Watch Donald Trump’s repeated inability to understand that simple question.”

A video of the president answering a Fox News reporter then appeared on the screen, where he floated off into a rant about how much he loves Florida, where the facility resides.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Declares His 'Love' for the State of Florida

donald trump dysfunctional alligator alcatraz mind does not work
Source: mega

Donald Trump ranted about how much he 'loves' Florida after he was asked how long detainees will be held at 'Alligator Alcatraz.'

“Look, this is my home state; I love it,” Trump told the Fox News reporter after he was asked about how long detainees will be held at "Alligator Alcatraz."

“I love your government,” he continued. “I love all the people around. These are all friends of mine. They know them very well… I feel very comfortable in the state. I’ll spend a lot of time here.”

MORE ON:
President Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Slammed for His Old Age

president donald trump dysfunctional alligator alcatraz mind does not work
Source: mega

Lawrence O'Donnell ridiculed the president for his old age.

His words of admiration for the Everglades were exactly what O’Donnell needed to dig deeper into his scathing mockery of the president and his mental state.

“That’s right. Donald Trump thought the question was, ‘How much time are you going to spend in Florida?’” O’Donnell stated. “That’s what a lot of 79-year-old guys get when they move to Florida. How much time are you going to spend in Florida?”

Donald Trump's 'Creeping Dementia'

donald trump dysfunctional alligator alcatraz his mind doesnt work
Source: mega

The show's host suggested the president's 'creeping dementia' was to blame for his rant.

O’Donnell continued by slamming the president for having dementia, a claim made by many critics. “The rest of the answer gets even worse,” he said. “I stopped it there to spare you hearing the actual sound of the banality of Donald Trump’s creeping dementia and his cruelty.”

“He’s not there,” O’Donnell said. “There’s a character named Donald Trump with a red hat and orange makeup who shows up at these events, and words come out of his mouth, but he’s not there.”

The host concluded his segment about Trump by saying, “His mind, as exhibited from that response to that very simple question, does not work. And that is a crisis for the United States of America.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.