Joy Reid Cries as She Declares She's Not 'Sorry' for Talking Smack About Donald Trump Following Network Shake-Up
Joy Reid spoke out after it was revealed MSNBC axed her show, The ReidOut, in a network shake-up.
"I’ve been through every emotion from, you know, anger, rage, disappointment, hurt, you know, a feeling that, you know, guilt. You know, that I let my team lose their jobs," the journalist, 56, said during a Zoom call on the Sunday, February 23, edition of the "Win With Black Women" podcast.
"But in the end, where I really land and where I’ve landed on today is just gratitude. Just pure gratitude and and and gratitude — not just because people would take the time to get on a call like this or to take care of me. But also that my show had value and that I’m sorry that it what I was doing and value and value," she continued. "And in the end ... I’m sorry I’m not. I try not to cry on TV and I think this kind of like me on TV. I apologize. And that, and then it kind of. And then it matter. I think Karen is there and she’s been texting me as well. And so what I will just say is that in the end, thank you. Where I land is that the moment that I’ve — of guilt that I felt that I went hard on so many issues."
- 'I'm Angry, I'm Hurt': Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence After Exiting 'The Talk'
- Sunny Hostin Erupts After 'The View' Co-Hosts Cut in on Donald Trump Criticism: 'Can I Just Not Be Interrupted'
- He 'Didn't Expect To Be Ambushed': Van Jones 'Completely Blindsided' After The View's Sunny Hostin Slammed Him For Defending Donald Trump
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Ultimately, Reid hopes her show "opened up people's eyes to the fact that Asian Americans were being targeted and not just Black folks."
"That ... or went hard for immigrants who’ve done nothing but come to this country like my parents did and try to make a life and defended them," she shared. "Or whether we’ve talked about what the president is doing that is subversive to the Constitution, that is injurious to our liberty, you know, defending books that people find inconvenient, you know, that Nikole Hannah-Jones put into our spirit that we need to understand 1619 as the real founding of this country."
Reid concluded her rant by saying she's "not sorry" for what she said about Donald Trump.
"I am not sorry that I stood up for those those things because those things are of God," she continued.
As OK! previously reported, Reid's show was canceled in favor of a Tuesday through Friday panel series starring Symone Sanders-Townsend, Alicia Menendez and Michael Steele, which will take the 7 p.m. time slot.