Joy Reid Cries as She Declares She's Not 'Sorry' for Talking Smack About Donald Trump Following Network Shake-Up

"But in the end, where I really land and where I’ve landed on today is just gratitude. Just pure gratitude and and and gratitude — not just because people would take the time to get on a call like this or to take care of me. But also that my show had value and that I’m sorry that it what I was doing and value and value," she continued. "And in the end ... I’m sorry I’m not. I try not to cry on TV and I think this kind of like me on TV. I apologize. And that, and then it kind of. And then it matter. I think Karen is there and she’s been texting me as well. And so what I will just say is that in the end, thank you. Where I land is that the moment that I’ve — of guilt that I felt that I went hard on so many issues."