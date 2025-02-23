MSNBC Shake-Up: Anchors Joy Reid and Alex Wagner Axed From Lineup as Network Tries to Salvage Ratings
MSNBC is undergoing major schedule changes.
According to a report, anchor Joy Reid's show, The ReidOut, has been canceled at the left-wing cable news network in favor of a Tuesday through Friday panel series starring Symone Sanders-Townsend, Alicia Menendez and Michael Steele, which will take the 7 p.m. time slot.
In another shocking action, executives decided to remove Alex Wagner from her 9 p.m. weeknight slot after Rachel Maddow shifted from hosting her show once a week to nightly for the first 100 days of the Trump administration. However, Wagner will reportedly stay on at the company as a correspondent.
Former President Joe Biden's White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki — who joined the network in March 2023 and hosts shows on Sunday at noon and Monday at 8 p.m. — will also take on more responsibility during the weekday broadcasts.
The Democratic-leaning news outlet faced difficulties maintaining viewership after President Donald Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. Per a report from the market research firm Kagan, MSNBC is on track to shed approximately 10.5% of its subscribers between the end of 2023 and the end of 2025.
To make matters worse, the current commander-in-chief, 78, called for MSNBC to be shut down within the first weeks of his return to office. "MSDNC is even worse than CNN," Trump wrote in a January update to his Truth Social account. "They shouldn’t have a right to broadcast — Only in America!"
Tensions seemed to flare after Reid and Maddow questioned the attendance of the biggest billionaires in the world at Trump's second inauguration. "How is this happening? Why are people with tons of money up on the dais with cabinet nominees and family members?" Maddow questioned during a broadcast of The Rachel Maddow Show.
"I believe that this idea of the institutions — which the Bidens clearly believe in — have been completely exposed by this election," Reid added.
Amidst the political uncertainty, MSNBC's new president, Rebecca Kutler, will reportedly reveal the network's plans to lean into a more progressive agenda as the country is run by conservative leadership.
When the new head honcho took over her role, she reportedly told people at the company, “Our jobs are hard on a normal day, and these are not normal times."
“It’s going to be hard, but it’s also going to be exciting and interesting and a really important time to do what all of us do," Kutler emphasized.
