MSNBC Shake-Up: Anchors Joy Reid and Alex Wagner Axed From Lineup as Network Tries to Salvage Ratings

In another shocking action, executives decided to remove Alex Wagner from her 9 p.m. weeknight slot after Rachel Maddow shifted from hosting her show once a week to nightly for the first 100 days of the Trump administration. However, Wagner will reportedly stay on at the company as a correspondent.

Former President Joe Biden's White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki — who joined the network in March 2023 and hosts shows on Sunday at noon and Monday at 8 p.m. — will also take on more responsibility during the weekday broadcasts.