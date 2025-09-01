ENTERTAINMENT Jude Law Defends Playing Vladimir Putin in 'The Wizard of the Kremlin': 'We Weren't Looking for Controversy' Source: Mega Jude Law defended playing Vladimir Putin in ‘The Wizard of the Kremlin’ at the Venice Film Festival. OK! Staff Sept. 1 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Jude Law stepped into the complex role of Russian leader Vladimir Putin in The Wizard of the Kremlin, and he's eager to clarify his intentions behind the performance. "I didn’t fear repercussions. I felt confident, in the hands of [director] Olivier [Assayas] and the script, that this story was going to be told intelligently and with nuance and consideration," Law, 52, said during a press conference ahead of the film’s premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on Sunday, August 31, per Variety. "We weren’t looking for controversy for controversy’s sake."

Jude Law said he felt confident under director Olivier Assayas' guidance in shaping the story.

Based on Giuliano da Empoli’s 2022 book, The Wizard of the Kremlin unfolds a fictional account of Putin's rise to power. Putin, 72, was elected President of Russia in 2000 and is known for leading an authoritarian regime.

'The Wizard of the Kremlin' earned a 10-minute standing ovation during its Venice premiere.

When discussing his portrayal of Putin, Law said, "Olivier and I discussed this wasn’t to be an interpretation of Putin, and he didn’t want me to hide behind a mask of prosthetics. We worked with an amazing makeup and hair team and had references of that period in Putin’s life. We tried to find a familiarity on me. It’s amazing what a great wig can do." Assayas, 70, also weighed in, explaining that The Wizard of the Kremlin reflects the troubling transformation of modern politics. "The film is very much about how modern politics were invented. Part of that evil [was] raised from the rise of power of Vladimir Putin in Russia," Assayas remarked. "We made a movie about what politics has become and the scary and dangerous situation that we all feel we’re in. It applies to a lot of authoritarian leaders."

Jude Law said the movie 'The Wizard of the Kremlin' was not looking for 'controversy.'

Law shares the screen with a talented ensemble that includes Alicia Vikander, Tom Sturridge, Jeffrey Wright and Paul Dano. In the film, Law’s Putin collaborates closely with spin doctor Vadim Baranov, played by Dano, who draws inspiration from Vladislav Sourkov, the influential figure credited with shaping Putin's authoritative regime.

"I don’t think you need to look for a positive, but you need to be willing to discover the point of view of the character," Dano, 41, stated regarding his role. "If you were to just label a character like Baranov bad, it would be a massive oversimplification that would do more bad than good. We need to be asking ‘Why?’" The Wizard of the Kremlin made a memorable entrance at the Venice Film Festival, earning a 10-minute standing ovation during its screening.

Law has taken on several controversial roles throughout his career. One of his most notable is his portrayal of Dickie Greenleaf in The Talented Mr. Ripley, a character that is initially charming but is involved in a web of obsession and murder. Another is his role as the manipulative and deceitful Dan in Closer, which explores toxic relationships. Law also played the volatile entrepreneur Rory O’Hara in The Nest, a character who uproots his family for a life that quickly unravels. The acclaimed actor emphasized the character's role within a broader narrative. "It’s a character in a broader story. We weren’t trying to define anything about anyone," he explained.

The movie explores the rise of authoritarian politics in the new film.