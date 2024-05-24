Home > News > Judge Judy NEWS Judge Judy Lists 'Grand' NYC Duplex for $9.5 Million as Star Admits She's Ready to Downsize: Photos Source: mega; Eytan Stern Weber, Evan Joseph Images.

Judge Judy is saying goodbye to her stunning NYC penthouse duplex! Located at Sutton Place South, the unbelievable abode features everything from a wrap-around terrace to multiple fireplaces, but the star said she and her husband, Jerry Sheindlin, are ready to downsize.

Source: Eytan Stern Weber, Evan Joseph Images The home is listed at $9.5 million.

“We've enjoyed this jewel of an apartment. Time to simplify," the star, whose real name is Judith Sheindlin, told the New York Times. Sheindlin, 81, purchased the pad in 2013 and is now selling it for a cool $9.5 million. The home is being listed by Compass' Tom Postilio and Mickey Conlon.

Source: Eytan Stern Weber, Evan Joseph Images The space features two fireplaces.

The building, which was designed by Rosario Candela in 1929, is 14 stories and contains 92 units. The 29-foot gallery entrance to Judy's space leads to four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two powder rooms. When it comes to entertaining, she made use of the formal dining room, which is adorned with floor-to-ceiling French doors. "There’s a modernity to the layout and an openness," noted Conlon. "It’s grand, but not ostentatious in any way." "Classic and stunning!" raved Postilio.

Source: Eytan Stern Weber, Evan Joseph Images The terrace offers views of the East River.

There's also a spacious kitchen with high-end appliances, a wood-paneled library and a primary suite that's equipped with its own bathroom, closet and sitting area. One of the most envious elements of the property is the wrap-around terrace, which is accessible from several rooms. The space has stone flooring, plenty of plants and two separate dining spaces perfect for eating outside in the warm weather. It also offers unbeatable views of the East River.

Source: mega The star is ready to downsize.

The attorney's pricey pad is a far cry from what she grew up in. "The majority of my life, I spent buying on the sale rack. I didn't bother going into [Neiman Marcus], [Bergdorf Goodman] and Saks [Fifth Avenue] because I couldn't afford it," she explained in a 2021 interview. According to Forbes, Judy has an estimated net worth of $480 million, most of which came from starring on her eponymous show for 25 years. "We left on top, which is perfect," the mother-of-two said of ending Judge Judy in 2021.

Source: Eytan Stern Weber, Evan Joseph Images The property has four bedrooms.

Soon after, the series Judy Justice was launched. "Amazon had the confidence in me to say, 'Let's do it in streaming. Let's let you do your thing in a fresh version with new people.' And I'm excited!" she gushed at the time.

In 2022, the show won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program. The third season premiered in January of this year.