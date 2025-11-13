Judge Judy Spotted Holding Hands With Husband Jerry Sheindlin in Rare L.A. Outing: See Photos
Nov. 13 2025, Published 6:16 p.m. ET
Judge Judy Sheindlin took a break from the courtroom to enjoy a day out in the sun with her husband, Jerry Sheindlin.
Judy, 83, and Jerry, 91, were hand-in-hand as they stepped out for a lunch date in sunny Beverly Hills on Monday, November 10.
As for her husband, he kept the paisley theme going in a blue-toned short-sleeve button-down and dark pants. The pair seemed to relish their day date, spending the afternoon chatting over pizza at a cozy outdoor table.
Judy and Jerry have been married for more than 40 years after initially meeting at a bar when they both worked as attorneys.
"I just finished trying a murder case as a defense lawyer. She was a prosecutor. There was a reporter from the New York Post there at the bar, and I was speaking to him about the case,” he recounted in the 2020 book, What Makes a Marriage Last: 40 Celebrated Couples Share with Us the Secret to a Happy Life. "Judy came walking in and put her finger in my face and said, 'And who is this?' I said, 'Lady, get your finger out of my face.' We've been together ever since."
They first tied the knot in 1977, briefly divorced in 1990, and reunited just a year later.
Together, they share five children from previous marriages.
"I missed her presence the very first week that we were separated," he shared in the book. "It was the first time in years that we didn't get to see each other every single day. It was such a strange experience."
The TV judge has even joked about their secret to their long-lasting marriage, saying it all came down to a good physique.
"We're both very surface people when it comes to that," she told a news outlet in 2021. "You know if you fall instantaneously for somebody that means there's a physical attraction. And people age, people they change, you can either do it gracefully or you can say, 'I give up.' "
Judy was previously married to Ronald Levy from 1964 to 1976. They had two children together: daughter Jamie Hartwright and son Adam Levy.
For his part, Jerry was married to Suzanne Rosenthal, and welcomed three kids together: sons Gregory Sheindlin and Jonathan Sheindlin, and daughter Nicole Sheindlin.