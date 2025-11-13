Judge Judy Spotted Holding Hands With Husband Jerry Sheindlin in Rare L.A. Outing: See Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Judge Judy Sheindlin took a break from the courtroom to enjoy a day out in the sun with her husband, Jerry Sheindlin. Judy, 83, and Jerry, 91, were hand-in-hand as they stepped out for a lunch date in sunny Beverly Hills on Monday, November 10.

Source: MEGA Judge Judy and her husband, Jerry Sheindlin, were spotted on a rare date night.

As for her husband, he kept the paisley theme going in a blue-toned short-sleeve button-down and dark pants. The pair seemed to relish their day date, spending the afternoon chatting over pizza at a cozy outdoor table.

Source: MEGA The married couple matched in paisley patterns.

Judy and Jerry have been married for more than 40 years after initially meeting at a bar when they both worked as attorneys. "I just finished trying a murder case as a defense lawyer. She was a prosecutor. There was a reporter from the New York Post there at the bar, and I was speaking to him about the case,” he recounted in the 2020 book, What Makes a Marriage Last: 40 Celebrated Couples Share with Us the Secret to a Happy Life. "Judy came walking in and put her finger in my face and said, 'And who is this?' I said, 'Lady, get your finger out of my face.' We've been together ever since."

Source: MEGA Judge Judy Sheindlin and her husband, Jerry Sheindlin, have been married for 40 years.

They first tied the knot in 1977, briefly divorced in 1990, and reunited just a year later. Together, they share five children from previous marriages.

Source: MEGA Judge Judy Sheindlin and Jerry Sheindlin briefly divorced for one year in 1991.

"I missed her presence the very first week that we were separated," he shared in the book. "It was the first time in years that we didn't get to see each other every single day. It was such a strange experience." The TV judge has even joked about their secret to their long-lasting marriage, saying it all came down to a good physique.

Source: MEGA Judge Judy Sheindlin and Jerry Sheindlin enjoyed a pizza date in Beverly Hills.

"We're both very surface people when it comes to that," she told a news outlet in 2021. "You know if you fall instantaneously for somebody that means there's a physical attraction. And people age, people they change, you can either do it gracefully or you can say, 'I give up.' "

Source: MEGA Judge Judy Sheindlin said her marriage secret was a good physique.